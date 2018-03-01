Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Huddersfield Town build up to their clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, David Wagner revealed some really encouraging fitness news.

Not only are Philip Billing (illness) and Chris Lowe (ankle) back in training and back in contention for Premier League action but Aaron Mooy (infected knee) is bang on course to return to training after the match against Tottenham

And Elias Kachunga is also targeting being back on the training ground at PPG Canalside the following week, after Swansea City 's visit the John Smith’s.

All that on top of Abdelhamid Sabiri , Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Dean Whitehead coming through the Under 23s’ 2-1 victory over Birmingham City and it’s a pretty good situation for the head coach with 10 more matches of the Premier League season to play.

Wagner confirmed: “Aaron Mooy looks better. He is back on the grass with the fitness coaches and I expect him back in training with the group next week.

“Chris Lowe is back in training, Phil Billing is back from illness and Elias Kachunga is back on the grass with the fitness coaches.

“I hope he is back in training not next week, but the week after and everybody else looks fine.

“We had some players played in the second team – Sabiri, Stankovic and Whitehead – but they came through with no issues and they are back in training as well, so it looks fine, a lot better than a few weeks ago.”

Wagner confirmed Town are training at PPG Canalside on Friday morning, with the intention of travelling during the day and arriving in the capital during Friday evening.