Huddersfield Town fans have been given a massive boost ahead of the Premier League kick-off against Chelsea with news Christopher Schindler has signed a new deal.

Reigning Player of the Year Schindler has signed a new contract through to the summer of 2021, with the club having the option of a further year.

The 28-year-old scored the decisive shoot-out penalty against Reading which earned Town their place in the top flight and impressed in the club’s debut Premier League campaign.

Town Head Coach David Wagner commented: “We all knew that ‘Schindy’ was a top, top performer after his first season at Huddersfield Town, but his quality really shone through as we played in one of the best leagues in the world last season.

“He took to the Premier League as if he has played in it all his life.

“We’re absolutely delighted that he has signed this new contract at the club; it’s as good as any news or incoming that we had success with during the summer transfer window.

“As well as being a superb player, he is a top character in the dressing room too; a real leader.

“I still believe that he will continue to improve as a player, too, which is very exciting for all our fans and myself too.

“This is a great boost as we prepare for Chelsea and the start of the new Premier League campaign.”

After signing for the club from TSV 1860 Munich for a then-club record fee of £1.8m in June 2016, Schindler became an integral part of David Wagner’s side, starting 46 out of a possible 49 Sky Bet Championship matches during his first season in English football.

Last season, as Town defied all the odds to stay up, he featured in all but one game at centre half.

His performances earned him the Fans’ Player and Players’ Player of the Year awards.