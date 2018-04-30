Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans felt it was a missed opportunity at the weekend as the Terriers went down to a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Everton.

Once again supporters raised the issue of David Wagner's side lacking a cutting edge in the final third and believe this will be the side's ultimate downfall in their bid for Premier League survival.

And with Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the final three games of the season a few already believe a swift return to the SkyBet Championship awaits.

However, others are still keeping the faith but acknowledge it will be a big ask with a much more adventurous approach needed as well as a little luck along the way.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from the John Smith's Stadium.

Dick Barton, Heckmondwike

I'm gutted, I thought Town where sluggish and slow with no movement but I keep the faith!

Tony, Salendine Nook

Very disappointing; Town are now relying on other teams. We will be fortunate to stay up but Lady Luck has a peculiar way of operating and can bring surprises.

Roy, Dagenham

Frustrating inability to put away chances again and again - Everton had two attacks and scored from both showing all our players exactly how it's done.

Pauline, Northern Ireland

Once again taking too long on the ball, losing space created and not taking shots!

Roger, Kirkburton

Sadly the lack of goals is finally catching up with us, 19 games now without hitting the back of the net.

Everton were nothing special and we made them look much better than they are with some sloppy passing and our inability to work their keeper.

It's not over yet but am afraid to say we are now hoping other teams slip up but the odds are we are going to be caught.

John Marsh, Pontefract

We did OK until conceding the opening goal then it was a poor second half and we never looked like scoring. No spark or creativity - Southampton's win and their easier run-in makes Town favourites for the drop.

Andrew, Beaumont Park

Town do not and will not do anything the easy way I’ve learnt that over 31 years of supporting them. What we have to do is trust David Wagner to get us over the line.

Terry, Fenay Bridge

With time running out who is going to get to grips on our wide men problem? The link up play with the forwards has been shocking this season and may yet cost us.

Luke, Lindley

Two absolutely massive 'Cup Finals' at home against Watford and Everton and one serious attempt on goal in over three hours of football! Explains our season and why relegation is likely. Unfortunately our negative tactics will deserve it - no limits, no goals.

Tony, Liversedge

The team worked very hard but they lack the quality in front of goal.

Frank, Salendine Nook

An average Premier League team beat an average Championship team - Town huffed and puffed but lacked the ability to create any meaningful chances. If relegation occurs it will be this inability to shoot on target that will be the root cause.

Most of the other relegation threatened teams have individuals who can swing a game their way - Town don't have that luxury and with our dreadful goal difference we will go down unless other teams do us a favour.

Mark, Lindley

A pretty shocking performance that was always one pass too many and one yard too slow. If the game had lasted five hours we would still be waiting for a shot on target and somebody needs to tell David Wagner that goals win games and not five passes across the back.

Everton were there for the taking and we gave it away, I can’t believe Town lacked so much urgency but let’s hope they have a win still left in them.

Martin,Wakefield

Same game plan as always and it's about time we tried something different as other teams know exactly what we'll do. It's not over yet though!

Ian, Almondbury

I thought Town were the better team prior to Everton's first goal. It is easy to criticize this defeat but just look how many international players Everton had. Town did their best and that is all they can do.

David, Marsh

Plan A doesn't work and hasn't worked for months. This is apparent with the lack of goals and lack of creativity in the final third. But still let's stick with plan A? Come on Mr Wagner, please try something different!

Richard, Kirkburton

Very disappointed - I really thought Town would go out and go for it but ended up feeling very flat.

Richard, Lincoln

Same old, same old - too slow to attack and all over the place when we lose the ball. We'll go down but we have to then find a system and players that lets us score goals.

Stephen,Tenerife

What a poor performance against one of the worst sides away from home. We could not retain the ball.

David, Wyke

It was the recurring theme this season, Town not enough quality, opposition too much. To survive will be a fantastic achievement for the club and fans and we still believe.