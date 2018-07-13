Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince believes the joy of staying up last season has died down for the Terriers and now they want to get going again in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old scored two crucial league goals for Town last season, earning David Wagner's men a point against Stoke City and three against Watford with his pair of strikes.

Those efforts helped the Terriers secure a second season in the top flight against the odds, an achievement reached after a 1-1 draw with 2017/18 champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The penultimate-day draw sparked wild scenes of celebration in the Town end, but Ince believes that elation has now disappeared and the Terriers must now refocus for the 2018/19 pre-season.

He told HTTV: "I think the elation from last year has died down a little bit.

"I think it has to - I think we have to look at ourselves and be proud of what we've done, but not necessarily underestimate ourselves.

"We worked ever so hard last year to be here again and now there's that really big, burning desire to get going.

"There's no better start than to have Chelsea and Manchester City in the first two games and that shows the rewards and the exciting times still to come from the hard work that happened last year."

Before Town retake their spot in the top flight, they must navigate a pre-season consisting of seven matches and the Interwetten tournament.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The Terriers began their summer campaign with a 4-0 victory over Bury FC and Ince believes Town's packed pre-season schedule will hold them in good stead come the start of the league season.

"I think it's always important to play early pre-season games," he said.

"The weeks go by really, really quick and I think you have to have that game mentality and that competitiveness still and I think the fact that the boss encourages a lot of games in pre-season is fantastic.

"As much as you can train on the training ground, and you can run and the rest of it, there's nothing like match fitness.

"There's nothing like playing in games against the opponent opposite you when you have to try and get the better of him.

"There's so many different aspects in friendlies that can also help you not only against opponents but as team mates.

"It helps you to gel together and see how he plays and there's a lot of other things that can be worked on so I think this pre-season will help everyone, I'm sure."