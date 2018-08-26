Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harry Arter has given his account of the incident which saw Jonathan Hogg sent off in Huddersfield Town's Premier League match against Cardiff City yesterday.

The Bluebirds midfielder believes the Terriers' captain used "too much force" in pushing him to the ground at the John Smith's Stadium, leaving Arter in a heap in the penalty area.

The Republic of Ireland international told the BBC's Match of the Day: "It was heat of the battle and you sometimes get lost in that moment, but we came face to face and I just felt there was too much force in his head which was sore.

"I'm not sure how it looks on camera, I don't know whether he was pushed into me because he doesn't seem that sort of player, but there was some force behind his push."

Town boss David Wagner had previously defended his captain, claiming Arter had been "smarter" than his man in that particular situation.

And pundit Jermaine Jenas agreed with the head coach's assessment on last night's Match of the Day.

"I think Wagner has called it absolutely spot on, to be honest," said the ex-Newcastle United midfielder. "He's exactly right.

"We saw the one with Richarlison earlier and, if anything, this is worse.

"Jonathan Hogg, he can't react in this way. He's got much more force in him in the way that he threw his head at Harry Arter.

"Arter has gone down and it's a clear red card.

"So it's the right decision from Michael Oliver."