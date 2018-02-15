The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town face Manchester United on Saturday for the first time in the FA Cup since 1963.

Back in 1963, former Town player Denis Law tormented his old side and scored a brilliant hat trick to eliminate the Terriers 5-0 at the third-round stage.

In front of 47,703 fans at Old Trafford, Albert Quixall and Johnny Giles had scored for United either side of Law’s hat trick to see Matt Busby’s side progress to the next round.

But who was in Eddie Boot’s Town team to face the Red Devils on that day?

Ray Wood

Goalkeeper Wood was a survivor of the Munich air disaster in February 1958 and signed for Town 10 months later for £150,000, having made 208 appearances for United.

The shot-stopper went on to play 207 times for Town before he signed for Bradford City in 1965.

Unfortunately, aged 71, the former England international passed away of a heart attack (on July 7, 2002).

Dennis Atkins

Atkins signed for Town as an amateur from school in 1953, before signing professional forms at the club two years later.

The right-back went on to make 214 appearances for the club, but left to join Bradford City in March 1968.

Atkins retired from football at Bradford to become a teacher, having played 122 times for the Bantams.

He died in 2016 aged 77.

Bob Parker

Parker signed for Town in 1958 aged 24 and went on to play 159 times for the club.

He left Leeds Road to sign for Barnsley in 1965.

John Bettany

Bettany joined Town in 1960, scoring six times in 59 appearances.

He left to join Parker at Barnsley in 1965, where he played 198 times.

In 1970 he signed for Rotherham United but retired from professional football a year later.

Ken Taylor

Taylor was a multi-talented sportsman – arguably one of the best ever from the town – who played professional football and cricket.

The defender played 269 times in the blue and white stripes between 1953 and 1965, before he joined Bradford Park Avenue.

He was also an opening batsmen for both Yorkshire and England, and did miss a season of football in 1963-64 because he was cricket coaching in New Zealand.

Taylor helped Yorkshire to seven titles between 1959 and 1968.

He also became a professional artist, after attending class at Huddersfield School of Art in the 1950s.

After retiring from sport, Taylor became a part-time games and arts teacher and went to Cape Town in 1969 to teach part-time and coach cricket.

Taylor moved to Norfolk to teach art.

His brother Jeff also played for Town between 1949-51.

Peter Dinsdale

Dinsdale was a versatile player who played for Town between 1959 and 1967, playing 239 times.

Following a brief spell at Bradford Park Avenue, he moved to Canada to sign for Vancouver Royals and play alongside Bobby Robson.

After retiring from playing, Dinsdale was appointed manager of the Canadian national team but it didn’t last long as his side failed to qualify for the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

Dinsdale moved back to England shortly after to coach at Brighton and Hove Albion for two years, before he emigrated to back to Canada.

He died aged 65 on June 4, 2004, following a three-year battle with cancer.

Kevin McHale

McHale will always be remembered as one part of Town’s fine wing partnership of the late 1950s alongside Denis Law.

The talented winger scored 68 times in 375 games for Town in a 12-year spell.

McHale left Town to join Crewe Alexandra in 1967, before playing for Chester City and Hastings.

He still lives locally in the Holme Valley.

Len White

The centre forward signed for Town from Newcastle United, having scored 153 times in 269 games for the Magpies, and sits third on their all-time goal scoring charts.

Between 1962 and 1964, White scored 39 times in 110 appearances for the Leeds Road club, before he left to sign for Stockport County.

After retiring from professional football, he turned out in the Huddersfield District League, before becoming a youth coach at Bradford City.

White died in June 1994, aged 64.

Derek Stokes

The big striker signed from Bradford City in June 1960 was Town’s leading goalscorer in each of his first four seasons.

In total, Stokes scored 69 times in 170 games for the club, before rejoining the Bantams in January 1966.

After retiring from football, Stokes became a golf club steward in the 1990s.

Les Massie

The forward is fifth on Town’s all-time goalscoring chart with 108 goals for the club.

Scot Massie was handed his Town debut in 1956 by Bill Shankly and emerged as a first-team regular at the same time as Law and McHale.

He played 362 times for Town before joining Darlington in 1966.

Mike O’Grady

O’Grady scored 28 goals in 174 games and, during his time at Town, became a full England international.

The outside-left (left winger) scored three times in his two appearances for his country and scored twice in a game against Northern Ireland in 1962.

He left Town to join Leeds United in 1965 for £30,000, where under Don Revie he won the League Championship.

O’Grady retired from football in 1974 while at Rotherham United.

Following his retirement from football, O’Grady worked for Yorkshire Television.