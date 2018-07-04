The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town will face Dynamo Dresden during their busy pre-season preparations this summer.

The Terriers take on Michael Hefele's former employers at the Stadion Am Sommerdam on Wednesday, July 18, three days before Interwetten Cup in Essen.

Town then go on to face SV Darmstadt 98 on the Sunday before flying home for the friendly match against Olympique Lyonnais at the John Smith's Stadium the following week.

Before Town take on the 2. Bundesliga side, here's everything you need to know about Dynamo Dresden.

Details

Name: Sportgemeinschaft Dynamo Dresden e. V.

Nickname: SGD, Dynamo

Stadium: Stadion Dresden

Division: 2. Bundesliga

Manager: Uwe Neuhaus

History

DDR-Oberliga champions: 1953, 1971, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1989, 1990

FDGB-Pokal winners: 1952, 1971, 1977, 1982, 1985, 1990

3. Liga champions: 2015/16

Dynamo Dresden was one of the most popular and successful clubs in East Germany after it was founded in 1953 by the East German police force.

Dresden won eight East German league titles and six cup competitions before reunification, when they joined the Bundesliga.

Dynamo played in the top flight for four seasons, but were eventually relegated to the fourth tier and have bounced around the lower leagues ever since.

Previous to the dismantling of the Berlin wall, Dresden relied on buying players from other Eastern clubs, but once Berlin became unified, more foreign players were brought in.

One of those was Australian goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer, who would go on to have a long career in the Premier League.

In recent years, the club has yo-yoed between the 3. Liga and 2. Bundesliga, with the club's most recent promotion in 2015/16 taking them into the second tier.

Town's Hefele was a key member of the 3. Liga-winning squad, netting seven times for Dresden on the way to the title.

Last season

Dresden finished the 2017/18 2. Bundesliga season in 14th place, two spots and one point above the drop zone.

Dynamo were picking up points at regular intervals throughout the season, much like Town, but were reliant on last day results to confirm their safety.

The German side won 11 of 34 league matches, drawing eight and losing 15.

They scored 42 goals in the process and conceded 52.

Dresden were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal in the second round by SC Freiburg.

Dangerman

Lucas Roser and fellow striker Moussa Kone are the two players most likely of creating something for Dresden.

Both scored nine goals for their side last season in around 30 matches each, with Kone even netting a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Heidenheim.

A Senegal Under 20 international, Kone previously played for FC Zurich in the Swiss league, while Rosler came through the Mainz 05 academy.

Fans

Dynamo Dresden have one of the most passionate fan bases in German football, with the club's supporters never far away from headlines.

In November 2015, the supporters unfurled the biggest tifo ever seen in European football, with the 450m banner making its way around the Stadion Dresden.

A year later the club - which was already on probation after incidents during the previous season - was fined £54,000 as the supporters threw a severed bulls head on to the pitch when Dresden took on RB Leipzig in a protest over the ownership of the opposition.

Later in the 2016/17 season, around 2,000 fans dressed in camouflage gear and 'declared war' on the German FA - with the club not knowing what the protest was about, according to German paper Die Welt.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Markus Schubert, Tim Boss, Patrick Wiegers.

Defenders: Florian Ballas, Dario Dumic, Soren Gonther, Brian Hamalainen, Philip Heise, Niklas Kreuzer, Jannik Muller.

Midfielders: Aias Aosman, Baris Atik, Rico Benatelli, Erich Berko, Haris Duljevic, Patrick Ebert, Marius Hauptmann, Marco Hartmann, Sascha Horvath, Justin Lowe, Patrick Moschl, Jannias Nikolaou.

Forwards: Osman Atilgan, Moussa Kone, Vasil Kusej, Lucas Roser, Pascal Testroet.

Odds

Odds on the 2.Bundesliga title have not been released yet, but Dresden are joint eighth most likely to be relegated this season.

Unibet have SGD at 17/1 to go down - level with Regensburg.