Huddersfield Town will take on 2.Bundesliga outfit SV Darmstadt 98 during the pre-season.

The Terriers face the Lilies on Sunday, July 22 at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, just one day after competing in the Interwetten Cup in Essen.

Town will also take on Dynamo Dresden during the pre-season, with the Terriers facing Michael Hefele's former club the Wednesday before the Darmstadt clash.

Here's everything you need to know about Darmstadt before Town take on the German outfit.

Details

Name: Sportverein Darmstadt 1898 e.V.

Nickname: Die Lilien (The Lilies)

Stadium: Merck-Stadion an Bollenfalltor

Division: 2. Bundesliga

Manager: Dirk Schuster

History

2. Bundesliga runners-up: 2014/15

SV Darmstadt 98 were founded 120 years ago and made their first appearance in the Bundesliga in 1978.

The Lilies straddled the border between the Bundesliga and the 2.Bundesliga for a number of seasons around the turn of the 80s, but by the late 90s they had slipped to the fourth tier of German football.

The club had been blighted by financial mismanagement, which continued into the 2000s, with the club being saved by fundraising efforts and payments from a former president and former tax advisor in 2008.

After getting their finances back on track, Darmstadt rose from the 3. Liga to the Bundesliga via consecutive promotions, taking their place in the top tier for the 2015/16 season.

A season later however they were relegated, with the Lilies now competing in the 2. Bundesliga once more.

Last season

Darmstadt finished 10th in last season's 2.Bundesliga campaign.

The German side took 10 wins from their 34 matches, drawing 13 and losing 11 in the process.

Darmstadt ended the campaign on 43 points, 20 behind eventual victors Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Darmstadt did however go 11 games unbeaten at the end of the season, claiming five victories and six stalemates over that period.

In the DFB-Pokal, the Lilies were beaten 3-1 in the first round by 2.Bundesliga outfit SSV Jahn Regensburg.

Dangerman

Tobias Kempe was Darmstadt's top scorer last season, netting 11 goals in all competitions from midfield.

Seven of those strikes came in the final 10 games of the season, with Kempe's upturn in goal-scoring form mirroring that of his team.

Strangely, a season earlier he turned out for Dynamo Dresden - Town's other pre-season opposition.

One-time Town target Terence Boyd is also one to watch out for when Town face the Lilies, although the American forward netted just four times last season.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Daniel Heuer Fernandes, Joel Mall, Florian Stritzel.

Defenders: Joao Renato da Cunha, Joevin Jones, Aytac Sulu, Sandro Sirigu, Immanuel Hohn, Fabian Holland, Wilson Kamavuaka, Marcel Franke, Sebastian Hertner.

Midfielders: Slobodan Medojevic, Marvin Mehlem. Julian von Haacke, Tobias Kempe, Kevin Großkreutz, Yannick Starkm Romuald Lacazette, Manasse Eshele.

Forwards: Felix Platte, Artur Sobiech, McKinze Gaines, Silas Zehnder, Jamie Maclaren, Terrence Boyd.

Odds

The 2.Bundesliga title race odds have not yet been released, but Darmstadt are third favourites for the drop at 2/1.

Only Greuther Furth (1/1) and Kaiserslautern (1/5) are at lower odds for relegation.