Huddersfield Town take on FC Bologna this summer at their pre-season training camp in Austria.

The Terriers take on the Serie A side in Brixen im Thale on Tuesday, July 31 (6pm local time kick off), before facing RB Leipzig three days later.

Town have taken on Bologna before, losing twice in the 1971 Anglo-Italian Cup.

The Terriers lost the first match 1-0 and the second 3-2 as the Italian side booked a place in the final on home turf - where they were beaten by Blackpool.

Here's everything you need to know about Town's pre-season opposition before the Terriers take them on in Austria.

Details

Name: Bologna Football Club 1909

Nickname: I Rossoblu (The Red and Blues), I Veltri (The Greyhounds)

Stadium: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

Division: Serie A

Manager: Joey Saputo

History

Serie A winners: 1924/25, 1928/29, 1935/36, 1936/37, 1938/39, 1940/41, 1963/64

Coppa Italia winners: 1969/70, 1973/74

Bologna are the joint sixth most successful side ever in Serie A, winning the Italian division seven times in their 109-year history.

The Emilia-Romagna club was founded in 1909 by Austrian Amilio Arnstein, who had previously founded Black Star in his home country.

The next year, Bologna won their first game against Virtus 9-1 and didn't finish lower than fifth in the Group Veneto-Emiliano in their first four seasons.

After the First World War, Bologna became more successful and claimed league titles in 1924/25 (the same year in which Town claimed their second crown), 1928/29, 1935/36, 1936/37, 1938/39 and 1940/41.

A leaner spell followed the Second World War for the northern Italian side, but in 1963/64 they claimed their final Scudetto, which was followed by Coppa Italia triumphs in 1969/70 and 1973/73.

Bologna slipped down the leagues and spent some time in the third tier of Italian football in the 80s and 90s, despite returning to Serie A between the two periods.

In recent years, the Rossoblu have established themselves as a top-flight side once more, but did spend time in the second division between 2005 and 2008 and again for the 2014/15 season.

Last season

Bologna retained their place in the Italian top flight last season, finishing 15th in the league.

After beating Virtus 17-0 in pre-season, the Veltri won 11 of 38 games in Serie A, drawing six and losing 21.

Bologna were 11th in the league heading into their last six fixtures, but picked up just one win over that period to limp to 15th.

Cittadella knocked the Joey Saputo's men out of the Coppa Italia in the third round, beating Bologna 3-0 at the northern Italian side's home - the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Dangerman

Simone Verdi was Bologna's top scorer last term, netting 10 goals in 34 league appearances, but he was bought by Napoli earlier in the summer.

Next up was Mattia Destro, who bagged six league goals, while Rodrigo Palacio scored four.

Destro would be the likeliest to take over from Verdi as Bologna's main goal-scoring threat, having bagged 66 Serie A goals in his eight seasons in the top flight.

The 27-year-old began his career at Genoa before moving to Siena, Roma and AC Milan on loan.

He was bought by Bologna from Roma in 2015 and made eight caps for Italy between 2012 and 2014.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Angelo da Costa, Antonio Santurro, Federico Ravaglia, Lukasz Skorupski, Mirko Albertazzi, Filippo Perucchini, Mouhamadou Sarr.

Defenders: Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emil Krafth, Sebastien De Maio, Ibrahima Mbaye, Flip Helander, Adam Masina, Vasilis Torosidis, Arturo Calabresi, Deian Boldor, Alex Ferrari, Marios Oikonomou, Neheun Paz.

Midfielders: Adam nagy, Erick Pulgar, Blerim Dzemaili, Lorenzo Crisetig, Andrea Poli, Juan Manuel Valencia, Cesar Falletti, Godfred Donsah, Francesco Cerretellim Lorenzo Colli, Lorenzo Musto, Luca Rizzo, Vincenzo Silvestro, Balint Vecsei.

Forwards: Mattia Destro, Ladislav Krejci, Federico Di Francesco, Felipe Avenatti, Rodrigo Palacio, Federico Santander, Filippo Falco, Orji Okwonkwo, Andrea Vassallo, Bruno Petkovic.

Odds

Bologna are 1000/1 to claim the Serie A title next year, level with Cagliari, Chievo, Empoli and Sassuolo.

Only SPAL (2000/1) are at longer odds.