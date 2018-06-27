Germany have been knocked out of the World Cup in the group stages for the first time since 1938.
Die Mannschaft failed to beat South Korea in their final Group F match, meaning Sweden and Mexico qualify for the Round of 16.
The Koreans beat Joachim Low's side with two late goals scored by Kim Young-gwon and Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min, despite being knocked out of the competition themselves.
In the other Group F match, Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 as both qualified for the next round.
The Scandinavian side topped the group, meaning they will face the runners-up of Group E in the Round of 16, while Mexico will play the table toppers.
Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia are all challenging for a spot in the next round, with the Serbs taking on Neymar's nation tonight, alongside Switzerland's clash with Costa Rica.