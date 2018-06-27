The video will start in 8 Cancel

Germany have been knocked out of the World Cup in the group stages for the first time since 1938.

Die Mannschaft failed to beat South Korea in their final Group F match, meaning Sweden and Mexico qualify for the Round of 16.

The Koreans beat Joachim Low's side with two late goals scored by Kim Young-gwon and Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min, despite being knocked out of the competition themselves.

In the other Group F match, Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 as both qualified for the next round.

The Scandinavian side topped the group, meaning they will face the runners-up of Group E in the Round of 16, while Mexico will play the table toppers.

Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia are all challenging for a spot in the next round, with the Serbs taking on Neymar's nation tonight, alongside Switzerland's clash with Costa Rica.