Alex Pritchard is determined to create the chances which can catapult Huddersfield Town towards Premier League safety against Everton.

The 24-year-old is thriving on regular top-flight action and is focusing on the test against the Toffees, who haven’t been beaten by Town since 1956.

Pritchard, who has netted just once since joining Town (against Bournemouth) and will play in a midfield minus hamstring-injury victim Tom Ince, is bubbling for the action to start at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“When I get the ball my job is to create, I’m always trying to find Steve (Mounie),” he said.

“I don’t have to worry about what’s behind me because I have Aaron Mooy and Hoggy (Jonathan Hogg) behind me.

“We always go into every game thinking positively, thinking we are going to get a result.

“Everyone has to go into this weekend’s game and try really hard.

“It’ll be a tough game but we have to work hard, get on the ball and play our football.”

He added: “It would be amazing if we stayed up but, if we did, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

“It’ll be history for the club and amazing for everyone in the dressing room to stay up.”