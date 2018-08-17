Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has a number of decisions to make this week ahead of the Sunday clash with Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Huddersfield Town head coach has been dealt a blow in the build-up to the Terriers' first away match of the season, with Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen picking up a muscle injury which will keep him out of the match.

That causes problems for the boss, who has been able to call on Zanka more often than any other player since the Dane's arrival.

Zanka played every minute of Town's maiden Premier League campaign last term, impressing alongside player of the season Christopher Schindler in the heart of the defence.

Both men adapted well to each situation last term and were able to transition well from a five-at-the-back system against the 'bigger' teams to four at the back against the less offensively-threatening sides.

But with Zanka out, Wagner must now decide how to organise his defence without one of his mainstays.

The boss admitted that Jon Gorenc Stankovic could be the like-for-like replacement for Zanka, but a slow pre-season has highlighted the Slovenian's need to recover more fully from his long-term injury suffered during the promotion-winning season.

Town have no other specialist centre backs, but could call upon Tommy Smith to slot in alongside Schindler and Terence Kongolo.

Although not an out-and-out centre half, Smith has had a strong pre-season with the Terriers and could be an option at one side of a three-man defence.

The skipper may be called upon to play at right back however, due to the injury to Jonathan Hogg.

The defensive midfielder is said to have a light hip injury and is working to be fit in time for the City match, but Wagner admitted there was a question mark over the 29-year-old's fitness.

That could mean the introduction of Florent Hadergjonaj to the central midfield area, with the Swiss international taking up the No.6 role at the Etihad Stadium last season.

Smith would then likely fill in for Hadergjonaj, leaving Town with the same problem of who to play as the third centre back, if not Stankovic.

We could therefore see Wagner revert to a four-at-the-back system, with Smith and Chris Lowe flanking centre backs Schindler and Kongolo.

Town could then play with three central midfielders, two wide men and a lone striker - a system similar to the one used during the famous home win against Manchester United last season.

That formation could see the likes of Hadergjonaj, Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing start in midfield, with new boys Adama Diakhaby and Ramadan Sobhi providing the width, while Steve Mounie or Laurent Depoitre lead the line.

It is hard to predict which system the boss will go with for the clash against the champions, but one thing is for sure - he will have to change it around after the injury to Zanka.