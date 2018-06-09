Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The stats really do show that England are rubbish at penalties – but they’re far from having the worst shootout record of anyone going to this summer's World Cup.

We all know England have a dismal record when it comes to penalty shoot-outs; the Three Lions have only won one of the seven penalty shoot-outs that they’ve been involved in at major tournaments - against Spain at Euro 1996.

That’s a win ratio of just 14% - the worst record of any country going to Russia this summer to have been involved in more than two shoot-outs.

However, six countries have failed to win any of the shoot-outs they’ve been involved in, albeit from only being involved in one or two.

Peru, Senegal and Switzerland have each taken part in two shootouts, and lost them both while Australia, Croatia and Morocco have been involved in one each, and lost.

Saudi Arabia have the best record of any country going to the World Cup, having won all four of their shoot-outs at major tournaments.

Unsurprisingly, England have a poor record when it comes to scoring their penalties.

The Three Lions have converted just 23 of their 35 shootout spot-kicks - a conversion rate of 66% with only seven countries at the World Cup have a worse conversion rate, and only one of those has taken more than 10.

Mexico have taken 29 penalties in shootouts at major tournaments - they’ve only converted 18 of those which works out at a conversion rate of 62%.

Croatia have the worst record having scored just one from four while Belgium have the best record with five from five.

That’s followed by Denmark with nine from 10, Poland with eight from nine and Germany with 32 from 37.

Have a look below at the full breakdown for each country, the number or penalties taken and conversion rate....

Team | Penalties taken | Penalties scored | % scored

Belgium | 5 | 5 | 100

Denmark | 10 | 9 | 90

Poland | 9 | 8 | 89

Germany | 37 | 32 | 86

Uruguay | 45 | 38 | 84

Nigeria | 46 | 38 | 83

Egypt | 33 | 27 | 82

Colombia | 31 | 25 | 81

France | 31 | 25 | 81

Saudi Arabia | 21 | 17 | 81

Spain | 33 | 25 | 76

Portugal | 21 | 16 | 76

Sweden | 12 | 9 | 75

Argentina | 61 | 45 | 74

Panama | 27 | 20 | 74

South Korea | 37 | 27 | 73

Tunisia | 33 | 24 | 73

Brazil | 58 | 42 | 72

Japan | 32 | 23 | 72

Costa Rica | 18 | 13 | 72

Iran | 39 | 27 | 69

England | 35 | 23 | 66

Mexico | 29 | 18 | 62

Senegal | 10 | 6 | 60

Australia | 5 | 3 | 60

Peru | 8 | 4 | 50

Switzerland | 8 | 4 | 50

Morocco | 6 | 3 | 50

Croatia | 4 | 1 | 25

