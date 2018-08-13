Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s been a change to the way player suspensions will work in England during the 2018/2019 season.

So Huddersfield Town will be taking note after Christopher Schindler and Terence Kongolo went into the book against Chelsea on Saturday.

Usually, when a player accumulates five bookings - or is shown a red card - they will miss the subsequent game regardless of the competition through suspension.

However, that has changed.

The new rule is in regards to yellow cards and the way they are brandished by a match referee.

The FA have revealed that any bookings issued this season will be competition specific.

What it means is should a player be cautioned in an FA Cup fixture then that booking will only count in that competition.

Therefore, a player could pick up a fifth bookings in a league match but wouldn’t be suspended should the club’s next match be a cup game.

It will mirror that of the Champions League and the Europa League.

In a statement, the FA said: “For the FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase, the accumulation of yellow cards will be Competition specific. This will operate similar to the Champions League and Europa League, where a player who accumulates 2 yellow cards in the competition will miss the next game in that competition.

“The caution count will only apply up to and including the Quarter Finals for each competition.

“Cautions received in these competitions will therefore not count in the caution tally for the 5/10/15 sanction process.

“It should be noted this regulation is for cautions only and dismissals remain unaffected.”