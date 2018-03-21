Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The departure of Martin Cranie to SkyBet Championship side Middlesbrough was hardly seen as a surprise to many Huddersfield Town fans.

The versatile defender had only made three top-flight appearances during Town's inaugural Premier League campaign with his last game coming back in November's 5-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis swooped to sign the 31-year-old on January Transfer Deadline Day with Town head coach David Wagner saying the player's game time would be even more limited due to the loan signing of Terence Kongolo.

Since his move away from West Yorkshire, Cranie has again found his appearances few and far between as Boro push for an instant return to the top-flight.

So far Cranie has made all his five appearances for his new club, who currently sit sixth in the table, from the bench - four of those coming after the 83rd minute of the game, in encounters Boro were comfortably winning.

His role in the squad was also recently highlighted in the home game against Hull City, when Dael Fry was preferred to him to replace Ben Gibson in the starting eleven.

However, Anthony Vickers, Football Writer for the Middlesbrough Gazette believes Cranie is serving his purpose at the club.

"His versatility means he's a good one to have on the bench, he can play in both fullback slot and at centre back so he offers Pulis options off the bench," said Vickers.

"When Boro are one-nil up, Pulis looks to sure things up and Cranie is a perfect player for that role.

"There's been a couple of times he's taken Stuart Downing off and put Cranie on as an defensive winger to kind of make five at the back.

"He's never let anyone down in his short spell at the club, he makes big tackles but I don't think it's fair to make a judgement on a player that has played eight minutes here and eight minute there."