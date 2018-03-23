Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town sold Joe Lolley to Nottingham Forest on January's Transfer deadline day for an undisclosed fee.

Prior to his sale, the winger had scored against West Ham United but struggled to hold down a regular first-team place during Town's inaugural Premier League campaign.

And although Lolley's rise to the top-flight from non-league football could be seen as something of a Hollywood story, the winger failed to truly realise his potential while in West Yorkshire.

Last season the 25-year-old made 22 appearances in the Terrier's promotion campaign with his experience of promotion likely to be a key reason why Forest signed him on a four-and-a-half year deal.

Since the move to the City Ground, Lolley has scored two goals in eight appearances, with his new side losing only once in the games he has featured in.

It is a run that has seen Aitor Karanka's side pull away from the bottom of the SkyBet Championship and consolidate themselves in mid-table.

Barry Cooper, Sports reporter for the Nottingham Post has been impressed with what he has so far seen of the player.

“Joe Lolley has looked a real asset since his arrival,” Barry Cooper said.

“He’s provided Forest with width, energy and given them a different dimension in the front third of the pitch.

“His performance at QPR, scoring and creating was probably his stand-out showing so far and will undoubtedly be a key performer for Aitor Karanka beyond the summer.”