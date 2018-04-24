The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could still finish as high as eighth in the Premier League table, according to new research from Experimental 3-6-1 .

The latest study looks at what's still mathematically possible for each side with Town's final league position currently ranging from anything between 19th and eighth.

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion's draw with Liverpool at the weekend meant the Terriers would definitely not finish bottom of the pile come May 13th.

It is a remarkable achievement in itself for David Wagner's side after being constantly written-off as relegation fodder all season.

And according to the probabilities also provided, Town are likely to defy the critics to finish just above the bottom three in 17th place.

Overall, relegation is still a mathematical possibility for over half the clubs in the division while only two teams can no longer finish in the top half of the table.

Have a look at the full graph below from Experimental 3-6-1 as to what is still possible for each side in this season's Premier League campaign.