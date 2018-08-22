The video will start in 8 Cancel

When you are talking Premier League strikers, they haven’t come any better down the years than Alan Shearer.

The now TV pundit scored 283 top-flight goals in his career, including 260 in the Premier League (a tally which featured 11 hat tricks).

So what does Shearer think of Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, who helped topple Town with a hat trick in Sunday’s 6-1 landslide at the Etihad Stadium?

Shearer is unequivocal, saying Aguero is the “best foreign player to ever play in the Premier League”.

The Argentine hit three in City’s second Premier League match of the season and is being tipped for many more.

Despite still trailing Thierry Henry in the all-time Premier League scoring charts (he has 175 as the top-ranked foreign player), Shearer thinks Aguero ranks above the Frenchman in the league’s history.

“Sergio Aguero is now on nine Premier League hat tricks and only two behind me,” said Shearer.

“The best foreign player to ever play in the Premier League. A great centre-forward with no weaknesses.”

His manager, Pep Guardiola has tipped Aguero to have a good season after he returned from the World Cup in “incredible condition”.

“I never saw him like this since I was here, he is in an incredible condition with the ball and without the ball,” said Guardiola.

“I thought to take Sergio off before the hat trick but in the end it was perfect, he scored a goal and off to a standing ovation.”