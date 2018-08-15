Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town can create some history when they take on Manchester City on Sunday.

City – going in at the Etihad on the back of a 2-0 win at Arsenal – have failed to find the net in their last four home league meetings with Town .

And they have never gone five consecutive home league games without a goal against a single opponent in their history.

Plenty for David Wagner to play on then, and an emphasis definitely on City to take the game to their visitors from West Yorkshire.

When asked how City can improve on last season and the team’s approach for the year, boss Pep Guardiola said: “The fundamentals will be the same but we found a lot of problems attacking (in a) 5-4-1.

“In the ‘1’ the striker is with the holding midfielder and 10 players (are) defending so so deep. We are thinking about how to attack in that system.”

Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News takes up the story when assessing this weekend’s match.

“The team that gave City the most trouble using this shape last season were undoubtedly Huddersfield Town,” he said.

“David Wagner instructed frontman Laurent Depoitre to sit on holding midfielder Fernandinho when the teams met at the John Smith’s Stadium in November, gifting possession to the visitors but making it difficult for anyone but their centre-backs to travel with the ball.

“The second in three consecutive late winners from Raheem Sterling ensured a nervy win for the Blues, but Huddersfield became only the second team to stop City from scoring when they left the Etihad with a point in May.

“It is unlikely to see the Terriers, coming across the M62 on the back of a 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea on the opening weekend, offering anything wildly different to their approach last season – particularly given it served them so well against the champions.

“That leaves the emphasis on Guardiola and his team to do something different - or better at least.

“A couple of significant tweaks were too much against Arsenal, were too much for Unai Emery’s side, and if City can crack the Huddersfield enigma it sets them up well for the first spell of the season.

“Newcastle, Fulham and Brighton follow at the Etihad, while even if Wolves attack City at Molineux with the same verve they did against Everton it is unlikely Neil Warnock’s Cardiff will do the same.

“The quicker Guardiola’s side can overcome what they see as potential obstacles the more confidence that will build within the gated fortress around the Etihad and, as last season proved, that will be hard to dent.”

Incidentally, David Silva’s next Premier League appearance will be his 250th for City – the Spaniard has scored 48 goals, and provided more assists than any other player in the competition since his debut (75).