Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have the second worst record in conceding stoppage time goals while simultaneously collecting an impressive four additional points from them.

That’s according to bookmaker SportingBet who has researched the last five seasons to discover which clubs have scored the most goals and won the most points in stoppage time.

The Terriers have the second worst goal differential in the Premier League of -1.42 (conceding 4.44 goals and scoring just 3.02).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

However, the worst is West Ham United on -1.49: the club has a league low due to conceding 4.03 goals and scoring just 2.55 while the Hammers have also lost an incredible 15 points in stoppage time since the 2013-14 campaign.

At the other end of the table, Arsenal have the best goal differential when it comes to the 90th minute - achieving a league high goal difference of +3.82 (scoring 6.16 and conceding 2.34), earning eight additional points in the process.

But it’s the Gunners’ North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur who have accrued the most stoppage time points, an incredible 19 thanks largely to only conceding a league low of 1.7 goals.

Interestingly, although much was made of Sir Alex Ferguson’s sides’ proficiency for late goal, leading to the phrase ‘Fergie Time’, since his retirement Manchester United have lost five points in stoppage time.

Only West Bromwich Albion and West Ham have lost more and have a goal difference of just +1.49 (score 3.61 and concede 2.12).