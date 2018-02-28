Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A survey conducted by the English Federation of Disability Sport (EFDS) in November 2012 stated the London Paralympics had inspired seven out of 10 people to consider attending disability sporting events as a spectator.

In addition, it found that eight out of 10 disabled people were considering taking part in more sport or exercise as a result of the Games.

Since then, disability issues have sky-rocketed towards the top of the sporting agenda.

On a more local level, Dave Heatherill, who chairs Town’s disability supporters club has been pleased with the response from Huddersfield Town towards disabled people.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Looking back on how the club have dealt with disabled people, he said: “The Disabled Supporters Club started in 1999 and held meetings in a pub near the ground for the first couple of years before moving to our current premises.

“The club took some seats out at the old Leeds Road ground and put some flooring down for about 20 wheelchair users.

“It was a good platform at the time and we appreciated the club doing that. Obviously, there was no seating on it, it was just used for those who were in wheelchairs.

“Without doubt, the new stadium’s disability viewing areas are great, it was important that disabled people were consulted when the stadium was constructed – and we were.

“They had to take into consideration not just wheelchair users but the hard of hearing and the visually impaired.

“One of the improvements for the registered blind is the commentary they now get on match days. It’s an invaluable service that they can’t do without on game day.

“Huddersfield have always been aware of disabled people and the issues that they may have.

“Even going right back to the 1960s when I started to support the club, there was always an area for disabled people’s transport to park near the ground.

“The club has always tried to do its best for disabled fans and it is appreciated.

“Town are one of the best clubs to contact for people with disabilities. We have a good relationship with the supporters’ liaison people at the club and we have for a number of years now.”

On the main complaints Dave receives, he comments: “The main issues we have reported are if toilet doors don’t lock or aren’t accessible, and whether fans can get teas and coffees or a programme.”

On a wider scale, Dave believes it is vital that the Premier League start to look at disabled fans’ issues more closely.

He is delighted the governing body is setting up a committee to talk with disabled fans and liaise with clubs about the issues that may be occurring on a regular basis.

“I think it’s essential the Premier League start to think about disability issues more,” he added.

“It is very positive that the Premier League are having a meeting next month with all the club’s supporters’ disability chairman.

“That’s taking place at Old Trafford and I’m looking forward to being able to discuss the issues that disabled people have at stadiums and how the League might be able to help.

“I’m hoping when we have this meeting we can all get together and try and understand what each club’s individual difficulties may be and find a way forward.”

As Dave well knows, there will always be issues to solve surrounding disability and accessibility to football stadia.

However, as the world learns more about disability and how it both affects the people playing and watching sports, the easier it should be to include disabled people more.

If any disabled fan wants to get in contact with Dave Heatherill at Town’s Disabled Supporters Club, he can be contacted on 07934 458650 or by email at daveheatherill14@gmail.com.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, visit our HTSA website , email travel@htsa-web.com, or call our Travel Line on 07905 580784.