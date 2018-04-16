Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could find themselves just two points and one place ahead of the Premier League drop zone before their encounter with Everton a week on Saturday - if all other results go against them.

That's because while Town are taking an enforced break due to Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final involvement this weekend, there are a number of games taking place before their next clash at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, April 28th.

Stoke City have the chance to close the gap on the Terriers to just two points should they beat West Ham United away this evening and Burnley at home on Sunday.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It's the first of two games for the Hammers as well – who make the short trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Sunday after their clash with the Potters.

Southampton are also in action as they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this Thursday while bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion will be looking to claim another big Premier League scalp when they face Liverpool at home on Saturday.

And both Crystal Palace and Swansea City and have opportunities to go above Town – the Eagles away to Watford on Saturday and the Swans at newly-crown champions Manchester City the following day.

Other fixtures could see AFC Bournemouth move past the 40-point mark with victory at home to Manchester United (Wednesday) and Brighton & Hove Albion move a step closer themselves with a win over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening.

Last Saturday's injury-time victory over Watford was described as a 'big step' towards Huddersfield Town's Premier League survival bid but boss David Wagner was right to add the 'job was not done' and will undoubtedly have a keen eye on all this weekend's games.