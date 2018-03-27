Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could be at Manchester City's Premier League trophy presentation – should Pep Guardiola's side win their next two league games.

The May 5th fixture is being earmarked for the inevitable crowning of the 2017/18 champions, despite the fact the clash is not the Citizen's final home game of the season.

The Blues still need a possible nine points from their remaining games to secure the trophy but if City beat Liverpool to make the Champions League semi-finals, the postponed home game with Brighton & Hove Albion will be re-scheduled for the mid-week between Town and their final game of the season away to Southampton.

Victory over Jurgen Klopp's Reds would mean that is the only available slot for the Brighton game, which was called off due to their involvement in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Seagulls have re-arranged a league game against Tottenham Hotspur for Tuesday, April 17 – City's only other vacant midweek slot, unless they lose to Liverpool.

If City reach the European semi-finals, they take place on April 24 or 25 and May 1 or 2, which would leave May 8 or 9 as the only feasible date for the rescheduled Brighton game.

Sky Sports, who are expected to televise the game if and when City are crowned champions, would prefer a weekend game, and it is likely police and the Premier League would also be in favour of a Sunday date.