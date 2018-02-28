The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town are on course to finish 13th in the Premier League table, according to latest data from TalkSport.

The media outlet has looked at the potential points total of every team if they continue to collect them at the rate they have been doing all season.

Back-to-back wins over AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion over recent weeks has moved the Terriers up to 14th in the table with 30 points.

And the 1.07 points per game ratio calculated by TalkSport would see David Wagner's men collect 41 points by the end of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are on course to break another Premier League record this season.

Having already set the record for the most games won in a row (18), Pep Guardiola's men could be set to break Chelsea's record for the most points won in a single campaign.

That total currently stands at 95, set 13 years ago by in Jose Mourinho's first season at Stamford Bridge, but should City continue to win points at the rate they have been all season - 2.67 per game - they will end the campaign with 101.