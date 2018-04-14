Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supporters really are Huddersfield Town's 12th man who make a massive difference to performances on the pitch, according to new research from Barclays.

The report, undertaken in conjunction with YouGov, looks into the behaviour of Premier League fans, and includes comments and analysis from ex-players, managers, journalists and experts.

And it reveals four out of five (81%) Premier League supporters believe they have a positive influence on live matches with Stoke City (50%), Huddersfield Town (47%) and Liverpool (46%) fans all strongly believing they are the 12th man at games (compared to 36% amongst all fans).

And 29% of Town fans go a step further and think their support really changes games (against 24% overall) with only the figures for Liverpool (34%) and Everton (32%) higher.

However, despite the immense praise the Terriers have received this campaign for the atmosphere they create, they are not deemed the noisiest in the league.

That accolade goes to Liverpool - voted the noisiest and the biggest singers both home and away, and also have other fans’ favourite anthem in “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

The Reds' 4-3 victory over Manchester City back in January was voted as the game where fans made the most difference to a result this season – closely followed by Huddersfield Town's 2-1 win over Manchester United back in October.

Other statistics revealed Town fans want their team to play with heart and commitment more than anything else (32%) with it beating playing well (15%), being entertaining (12%) or even winning (17%).

The full report ‘Game Changing fans - The 12th Player in every Premier League team’ will be published at the beginning of May 2018.