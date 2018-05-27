Huddersfield Town confirmed their spot in the 2018/19 Premier League campaign a fortnight ago with two sensational draws with Manchester City and Chelsea.
The Terriers kept out the runaway champions at home in the league for the first time all season, before frustrating last year's top team at Stamford Bridge three days later to guarantee survival.
But the journey didn't just start at Crystal Palace on August 12, 2017.
It's been a long journey for the Terriers - as fans will know more than anyone - with the club even coming to within hours of folding before the start of the 2003/04 season .
Since then, Town have been on a positive curve and the fairy tale story has seen them climb into the Premier League for the first time in their history and remain there for a second season.
Here we follow Town's journey from League One in 2010 to Premier League survivors in 2018.
Huddersfield Town's remarkable rise to the Premier League - and how they stayed there
May 2010
A sixth-placed finish put Town into the League One Play-Off semi-finals but after a goalless home draw they lost 2-0 at Millwall.
May 2011
Lee Clark guides Town to third, five points short of automatic promotion, but despite coming through a penalty shoot-out semi-final Play-Off win over AFC Bournemouth they lose 3-0 to Peterborough United in the final.
February 15, 2012
Despite twice guiding them to the Play-Offs, and presiding over the longest unbeaten run in the club's history, Clark is sacked with the club in fourth and four points off the League One automatic promotion places.
May 26, 2012
The move to replace Clark with Simon Grayson pays off as Huddersfield Town beat Sheffield United on penalties after a goalless Play-off Final having overcome MK Dons in the semis.
January 24, 2013
Grayson is sacked with the club seven points above the relegation zone having gone 12 league matches without a win.
February 14, 2013
Mark Robins is appointed manager and six wins in their final 14 matches secure their safety by four points, finishing 19th
May 3, 2014
Huddersfield finish 17th, nine points clear of the bottom three, after two wins in their last three matches following a run of 10 games without defeat.
August 10, 2014
Robins resigns just one game into the new season but it was an accumulation of results ahead of the 4-0 drubbing at home to AFC Bournemouth which cost him.
September 3, 2014
Chris Powell is appointed the club's seventh permanent manager in as many years.
May 2, 2015
Town finish 16th, 14 points clear of trouble despite a run of three wins in their final 17 matches.
November 4, 2015
Powell is sacked after the club drop to 15th, five points above the relegation zone.
November 9, 2015
The club appoint Borussia Dortmund under-23 manager David Wagner as head coach.
May 7, 2016
Wagner wins just 10 of his 30 matches in charge as the club finish 19th, 11 points from safety.
August 2016
Town take 13 points from their first five matches to get Wagner's first full season in charge off to a flying start.
May 20, 2017
After finishing fifth and beating Sheffield Wednesday on penalties, Huddersfield Town gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time with a Play-Off final shoot-out win over Reading.
Summer, 2017
Huddersfield Town smash their transfer record four times in preparation for the maiden season in the Premier League. Steve Mounie becomes the club's record transfer for an undisclosed fee thought to be worth an initial £11.5m.
August, 2017
A Mounie brace helped Town to a 3-0 win on the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace, meaning Town topped of the Premier League overnight. The Terriers' good form continued into September, with David Wagner's men sat in mid table.
October 21, 2017
Town beat Manchester United in one of the best wins of the season, stunning Jose Mourinho's juggernaut.
November 2017 - February 2018
A lean spell over the winter months saw Town pick up nine points out of a possible 45 and slip into the relegation zone for the first time all season.
February 2018
Back-to-back wins gave Town the boost of confidence they needed heading into the final 10 matches of the season. Town beat AFC Bournemouth 4-1 and West Bromwich Albion 2-1 to breathe life back into their campaign.
April 14, 2018
In what was one of Town's most important wins of the season, Tom Ince's last-gasp goal handed Town three points against Watford. Town had claimed just two points from their previous five matches up until this point, leading to some nerves ahead of the run in.
May 6, 2018
Town claim an unlikely point against runaway champions Manchester City in what was a determined, resolute defensive display at the Etihad. The Terriers move to within a point of survival with the result.
May 9, 2018
Town survive.
The Terriers put in another monumental performance to frustrate Chelsea and earn a 1-1 draw. Town were in front through Laurent Depoitre before Marcos Alonso's equaliser, but Wagner's men show their character to book their place in next season's Premier League competition.
May 13, 2018
The party comes to Huddersfield after the heroics at Stamford Bridge. Town celebrate survival before, during and after the home match with Arsenal and also send off Arsene Wenger, who stepped down as Gunners boss after 22 years in north London.