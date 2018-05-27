Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town confirmed their spot in the 2018/19 Premier League campaign a fortnight ago with two sensational draws with Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Terriers kept out the runaway champions at home in the league for the first time all season, before frustrating last year's top team at Stamford Bridge three days later to guarantee survival.

But the journey didn't just start at Crystal Palace on August 12, 2017.

It's been a long journey for the Terriers - as fans will know more than anyone - with the club even coming to within hours of folding before the start of the 2003/04 season .

Since then, Town have been on a positive curve and the fairy tale story has seen them climb into the Premier League for the first time in their history and remain there for a second season.

Here we follow Town's journey from League One in 2010 to Premier League survivors in 2018.