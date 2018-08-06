Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Lowe revealed Huddersfield Town have “a different idea” on how to unleash the full power of striker Steve Mounie this season.

German defender Lowe has been in excellent pre-season form and is hoping to hit the ground running when Town take on Chelsea at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Now 29, Lowe and his teammates have been gathering confidence and momentum as they’ve journeyed around England, Germany and Austria in their pre-season work.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And no-one more so than Mounie, who powered home a header to launch the Terriers en route to the 3-0 win over RB Leipzig which rounded off the training week in Austria.

While Jonathan Hogg provided the cross on that occasion, it was Lowe who was at the heart of the move and he’s been delighted to be involved in a number of goals scored by Town so far and to see Mounie benefiting from the build-up.

“Its been good,” said Lowe, whose classy contributions have made him a favourite with fans since his signing from FC Kaiserslautern in 2016.

“This pre-season we have had a different idea with Steve, and I think that has worked quite well.

“Everyone knows that he is a threat in the air, he wins a lot of headers and gets a lot of first touches.

“Hopefully we can see that in the season.”

Defensively, Lowe says he doesn’t have a preferred formation.

“I think it depends on the opponent,” he ventures.

“I think against the big sides (top clubs) it makes more sense to play five at the back to be a bit more stable, and a bit more confident against the ball.

“It is a good option for us, but I think for 80 per cent of the games we will stick to the normal formation.”