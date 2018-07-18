Huddersfield Town's new shirt has increased in price at almost three times the rate of inflation in just four years.
A new standard adult Terriers top costs £50 on the club's online store.
However, just four years ago the equivalent Town jersey cost £40 according to the BBC Price of Football study.
Had that increased at the rate of inflation then it would cost £42.57 today.
That means the top has increased at 3.9 times the rate of inflation.
Town are far from being the only Premier League club to slap inflation-busting price increases on their fans though.
Newcastle United's new top is a massive £20 more expensive than the equivalent jersey from four years ago.
That works out at an increase 6.9 times the rate of inflation.
Cardiff City’s new home top costs almost £12 more than it did four years ago, an increase of 4.9 times the rate of inflation.
Chelsea’s shirt price increased by almost £15 - 4.6 times the rate of inflation.
As it stands, Southampton are the only top flight side not to have increased their shirt price from four years ago, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace have increased their prices in-line with inflation.
Tottenham Hotspur have yet to announce their 2018/19 shirt prices.
Club: Price increase from four years ago
Newcastle: £20.00
Chelsea: £14.95
Cardiff: £11.95
Fulham: £10.01
Huddersfield Town: £10.00
Leicester: £10.00
Manchester City: £10.00
Watford: £10.00
Man United: £9.95
Wolves: £7.00
Liverpool: £5.01
West Ham: £5.01
Arsenal: £5.00
Bournemouth: £5.00
Burnley: £5.00
Everton: £5.00
Brighton: £3.00
Crystal Palace: £3.00
Southampton: £0.00
Tottenham: New shirt prices not revealed yet