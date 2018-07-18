Huddersfield Town's new shirt has increased in price at almost three times the rate of inflation in just four years.

A new standard adult Terriers top costs £50 on the club's online store.

However, just four years ago the equivalent Town jersey cost £40 according to the BBC Price of Football study.

Had that increased at the rate of inflation then it would cost £42.57 today.

That means the top has increased at 3.9 times the rate of inflation.

Town are far from being the only Premier League club to slap inflation-busting price increases on their fans though.

Newcastle United's new top is a massive £20 more expensive than the equivalent jersey from four years ago.

That works out at an increase 6.9 times the rate of inflation.

Cardiff City’s new home top costs almost £12 more than it did four years ago, an increase of 4.9 times the rate of inflation.

Chelsea’s shirt price increased by almost £15 - 4.6 times the rate of inflation.

Town's second alternative kit for the 2018/19 season

As it stands, Southampton are the only top flight side not to have increased their shirt price from four years ago, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace have increased their prices in-line with inflation.

Tottenham Hotspur have yet to announce their 2018/19 shirt prices.

Club: Price increase from four years ago

Newcastle: £20.00

Chelsea: £14.95

Cardiff: £11.95

Fulham: £10.01

Huddersfield Town: £10.00

Leicester: £10.00

Manchester City: £10.00

Watford: £10.00

Man United: £9.95

Wolves: £7.00

Liverpool: £5.01

West Ham: £5.01

Arsenal: £5.00

Bournemouth: £5.00

Burnley: £5.00

Everton: £5.00

Brighton: £3.00

Crystal Palace: £3.00

Southampton: £0.00

Tottenham: New shirt prices not revealed yet