The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's new shirt has increased in price at almost three times the rate of inflation in just four years.

A new standard adult Terriers top costs £50 on the club's online store.

However, just four years ago the equivalent Town jersey cost £40 according to the BBC Price of Football study.

Had that increased at the rate of inflation then it would cost £42.57 today.

That means the top has increased at 3.9 times the rate of inflation.

Town are far from being the only Premier League club to slap inflation-busting price increases on their fans though.

Newcastle United's new top is a massive £20 more expensive than the equivalent jersey from four years ago.

That works out at an increase 6.9 times the rate of inflation.

Cardiff City’s new home top costs almost £12 more than it did four years ago, an increase of 4.9 times the rate of inflation.

Chelsea’s shirt price increased by almost £15 - 4.6 times the rate of inflation.

As it stands, Southampton are the only top flight side not to have increased their shirt price from four years ago, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace have increased their prices in-line with inflation.

Tottenham Hotspur have yet to announce their 2018/19 shirt prices.

Club: Price increase from four years ago

Newcastle: £20.00

Chelsea: £14.95

Cardiff: £11.95

Fulham: £10.01

Huddersfield Town: £10.00

Leicester: £10.00

Manchester City: £10.00

Watford: £10.00

Man United: £9.95

Wolves: £7.00

Liverpool: £5.01

West Ham: £5.01

Arsenal: £5.00

Bournemouth: £5.00

Burnley: £5.00

Everton: £5.00

Brighton: £3.00

Crystal Palace: £3.00

Southampton: £0.00

Tottenham: New shirt prices not revealed yet