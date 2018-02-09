The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have relied on home advantage more than almost any other Premier League side this season, according to the latest Trinity Mirror Data Unit research.

The Terriers have a mid-table worthy home record in 2017/18 of four wins, four draws and five losses at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It means David Wagner's side have 16 points from their home league games, an average of 1.2 per game.

However, away from home the club have only picked up an average of 0.6 points per game - a difference of 0.6 points per match between home and away form - the sixth biggest in the top flight.

In fact, the Terriers' away record this season is the joint third worst in the league with the Terriers picking up just eight points on the road.

A table based solely on away results would have them above only West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at the wrong end of the table.

Team | Home points per game | Away points per game | Difference

Arsenal | 2.5 | 1.0 | 1.5

Everton | 1.8 | 0.6 | 1.2

Stoke City | 1.4 | 0.5 | 0.9

Brighton & Hove Albion | 1.4 | 0.7 | 0.7

Manchester United | 2.5 | 1.8 | 0.7

Huddersfield Town | 1.2 | 0.6 | 0.6

West Ham United | 1.3 | 0.8 | 0.5

Leicester City | 1.6 | 1.1 | 0.5

Crystal Palace | 1.3 | 0.8 | 0.5

Tottenham Hotspur | 2.2 | 1.6 | 0.6

West Bromwich Albion | 1.0 | 0.5 | 0.5

AFC Bournemouth | 1.4 | 1.0 | 0.4

Manchester City | 2.8 | 2.5 | 0.3

Swansea City | 1.1 | 0.8 | 0.3

Liverpool | 2.1 | 1.8 | 0.3

Chelsea | 2.0 | 1.8 | 0.2

Southampton | 1.1 | 0.9 | 0.2

Newcastle United | 1.0 | 0.9 | 0.1

Watford | 1.2 | 1.1 | 0.1

Burnley | 1.4 | 1.4 | 0.0

Home Table

Position | Team | Played | Points

1 | Manchester City | 13 | 37

2 | Arsenal | 13 | 32

2 | Manchester United | 13 | 32

4 | Tottenham Hotspur | 13 | 28

5 | Liverpool | 13 | 27

6 | Chelsea | 13 | 26

7 | Everton | 13 | 23

8 | Leicester City | 13 | 21

9 | AFC Bournemouth | 13 | 18

9 | Brighton 7 Hove Albion | 13 | 18

9 | Burnley | 13 | 18

9 | Stoke City | 13 | 18

13 | Crystal Palace | 13 | 17

14 | Huddersfield Town| 13 | 16

14 | Watford | 13 | 16

14 | West Ham United| 12 | 16

17 | Southampton | 14 | 15

18 | Swansea City | 13 | 14

19 | Newcastle United | 13 | 13

19 | West Bromwich Albion | 13 | 13

Away table

Position | Team | Played | Points

1 | Manchester City | 13 | 32

2 | Chelsea | 13 | 24

2 | Liverpool | 13 | 24

2 | Manchester United | 13 | 24

5 | Tottenham Hotspur | 13 | 21

6 | Burnley | 13 | 18

7 | Leicester City | 13 | 14

7 | Watford | 13 | 14

9 | AFC Bournemouth | 13 | 13

9 | Arsenal | 13 | 13

11 | Newcastle United | 13 | 12

12 | Southampton | 12 | 11

12 | West Ham United | 14 | 11

14 | Crystal Palace | 13 | 10

14 | Swansea City | 13 | 10

16 | Brighton & Hove Albion | 13 | 9

17 | Everton | 13 | 8

17 | Huddersfield Town | 13 | 8

19 | West Bromwich Albion | 13 | 7

20 | Stoke City| 13 | 6