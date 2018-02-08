Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are in the Champions League places in the English football league of shame when it comes to playing dirty, according to the latest Trinity Mirror Data Unit research.

The Terriers have had a player sent off once every 8.8 league games over the last 15 seasons on average.

That's more regularly than all but two other sides to have been in the top four divisions of English football for at least 10 of those campaigns.

Millwall - you may not be surprised to hear - come out on top having averaged a red card once every 8.5 matches while Luton Town have the next worst record, averaging one sending off every 8.6 matches.

They’re followed jointly by Accrington Stanley and Town who’ve both averaged a red card once every 8.8 games.

Top Five - last 15 seasons

Team: League games per red card

Millwall: 8.5

Luton Town: 8.6

Accrington Stanley: 8.8

Huddersfield Town: 8.8

MK Dons: 9.0



The Terriers' record is largely consistent with how they’ve performed this season - one of David Wagner’s players has seen red once every 8.7 league games on average.

That’s only the joint 24th worst record out of the country’s top 92 clubs though.

Chesterfield have the worst record this season - seven of the Spireites’ players have been sent off in their 31 league games, an average of one every 4.4 matches.

Grimsby Town have the next worst record this season and have lost a player once every 4.6 games.

Meanwhile, Leeds United and Yeovil have both had a player sent off once every five games, while Plymouth and Luton have seen red once every 5.2 matches.

Top Five - this season

Team: Games per red

Chesterfield: 4.4

Grimsby Town: 4.6

Leeds United: 5.0

Yeovil Town: 5.0

Luton Town: 5.2

Plymouth Argyle: 5.2



So what about the dirtiest team in any single season? That is a tie between the Millwall team of 2005/06 and the Huddersfield Town side of 2003/04. Both received one red card every 3.5 games, on average.

Team (Season): Games per red card