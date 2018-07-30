Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So the summer transfer window will close for Huddersfield Town and their Premier League rivals at 5pm on Thursday, August 9.

That’s more than 24 hours before the league campaign kicks off at Old Trafford when Manchester United host Leicester City on August 10.

After the cut-off, clubs cannot buy or bring players in on loan until the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Clubs can, however, still sell or send players out on loan.

Clubs from leagues where the transfer window is still open can bid for and buy players from Premier League clubs.

The likes of the Ladbrokes Premiership in Scotland, as well as the lower leagues in England, can still loan players from England after the August 9 deadline.

The only way Premier League clubs can sign players after the deadline is if they are a free agent, who must have been out of contract before the close of the Premier League window.

All this, of course, is a far cry from how it used to be.

At one time there was a transfer deadline day for each season in March, after which no more signings could be made. Up until that point, at any stage in the season clubs could make signings.

So how might a ‘transfer window’ have looked for Town in some previous years?

Let’s take a look at 1969, with the help of Examiner records compiled at the time, during the first half of the Second Division championship season when Town won promotion to the top flight.

Signed - Dennis Clarke, full-back from West Bromwich Albion. Native of Stockton-on-Tees. Apprentice with Albion and professional form February 1965.

Talks - Negotiations for transfer of Frank Wignall (Wolves) broke down after player had seen Ian Greaves (Town manager) in London.

Arrival - Paul Fisher (18) from the Mansfield area after a month’s trial. Any position in the forwards. Played with Nottinghamshire FA.

Apprentice - Billy Cherryholme, 15-year-old Barnsley schoolboy winger or inside forward. Joined Leeds Road staff as apprentice.

Keeper - Signed David Lawson (6ft 2in goalkeeper) from Bradford Park Avenue for £6,000. Native of Wallsend and played previously with Newcastle United and Shrewsbury Town. Twenty one years old.

Signed - Brian Greenhalgh, £15,000 centre forward from Leicester City. Formerly Southport, Preston North End and Aston Villa.

Failed - Attempt to sign Fred Pickering from Birmingham and Joe Baker from Nottingham Forest failed. Pickering went to Blackpool and Baker to Sunderland.

Update - Former Town player Ray Wilson signs for Halifax Town.

Away - Brian Hill signed for Blackburn Rovers.

Departure - Alan McNeill transferred to Oldham Athletic. Fee around £6,000. Only one appearance with Town first team.

Deal - Brian Mahoney (17). Centre forward previously with juniors and Town Reserves signed as a professional. Comes from Tantobie, County Durham.

Outgoing - John Oldfield, goalkeeper, transferred to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Moving on 10 years, what about 1979 and the shaping of the squad which won the Fourth Division title under Mick Buxton in 1979-80?

Again, quoting from the Examiner records:

Swap - Mick Laverick signs from Southend United while Terry Gray switches to Roots Hall. Town also received small cash adjustment understood to be about £10,000.

Signed - Fred Robinson, full back, who was given free transfer by Doncaster Rovers at the end of last season.

On the books - Brian Stanton signed from Bury for £15,000. Played 72 first-team games scoring 16 goals for the Shakers.

Staff - Steve Smith appointed chief scout. Also to play for Town in Central League.

Business - Phil Sandercock signed for Northampton for £17,000 and Bernard Purdie from Crewe Alexandra for £10,000. “A little bit of insurance,” said Mick Buxton.

Transfer - Jim Branagan signs for Third Division Blackburn Rovers for £25,000.

Safe hands - Andy Rankin, ex-Everton goalkeeper, joins Town on month’s loan from Watford. Later signed 18-month contract on a free transfer.

Big impact - Two hours after Rochdale match, Steve Kindon signs for Town in £50,000 deal from Burnley. Biggest ever fee paid by Mick Buxton.