The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's pre-season preparations are almost over and we are just days away from the start of the Premier League season.

The Terriers have not had the smoothest of rides as they build up to a second season in the top flight, having won three, lost three and drawn two matches, but they seem to have hit their stride at the perfect time.

The last two matches have produced victories over top-tier opposition from around Europe and David Wagner will be hoping his side can carry that form into the regular season.

Here's how Town's pre-season unfolded.

The Premier League season starts in 0 Days 0 Hours 0 minutes 0 Seconds

Bury 0-4 Huddersfield Town

An excellent display saw Town beat League Two Bury in their first clash back from their summer holidays.

The Terriers were too much for a poor Bury side, as Alex Pritchard sent the Terriers on their way to victory with his first-half strikes.

Second-half goals from Rajiv van La Parra, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Matty Daly allowed Town's dominance to be reflected on the scoreboard as the Terriers returned with a bang.

The only minor hiccup from the match was an injury to Juninho Bacuna, who would only return for Town during their training camp in Austria.

Accrington Stanley 3-0 Huddersfield Town

One of Town's poorest performances of the pre-season came at League One Accringotn Stanley.

The lower-league side were up for the challenge from the kick off and played at a higher tempo than the Terriers, who couldn't break down the robust defence of Stanley.

Kayden Jackson netted a brace for the home side before Sean McConville settled the clash with a late free kick.

David Wagner was not concerned by the defeat after the match and explained that he wanted to use the test to give his players more game time and build the fitness of his squad.

Dynamo Dresden 0-0 Huddersfield Town

Town followed up the loss at Accrington with a better performance in Germany against Michael Hefele's former side, Dynamo Dresden.

The Terriers dominated for large portions of the match, but couldn't find the goal they deserved for their pressure.

Tim Boss made a number of saves for the 2.Bundesliga side, who looked to hit Town on the counter after attacking move broke down.

Ben Hamer made a couple of excellent saves and took his form from the Dresden clash into the remaining pre-season matches he went on to play in.

Real Betis 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Town were beaten by Betis on a stifling day in Germany in the Interwetten Tournament semi-finals.

Joel Coleman errors led to both goals for the Spanish side, with Loren Moron taking advantage of the former Oldham Athletic keeper both times.

Town had began the game solidly, but could not recover from the two-goal deficit.

The loss set up a third and fourth play-off match with Werder Bremen.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Werder Bremen 1-0 Huddersfield Town

It was back-to-back defeats for Town at the Interwetten Tournament after being beaten by Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

The Terriers started well against the 2003/04 German league winners, but the heat once again played a part in the affair.

Both sides began to tire towards the end of the match and it was Bremen who found a goal through Florian Kainz's exceptional free kick.

Town pushed further up the pitch but could not find an equaliser, and the Germans wasted a number of good opportunities on the counter.

SV Darmstadt 98 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Town's final friendly in Germany came against Wagner's old side Darmstadt.

A breathless, end-to-end start looked set to provide the first goal of the match and Yannick Starck duly obliged to put the hosts ahead with a close-range finish.

But the Terriers showed good character to come from behind to level the match, with Mounie burying an excellent Jordan Williams cross with a trademark header.

Town could have won the match towards the end, but no one could get the telling touch on any of Mooy's crosses into the box.

Huddersfield Town 3-1 Olympique Lyonnais

By far Town's best performance of pre-season was the victory against Champions League outfit Lyon.

In their only home contest of the pre-eason, Town trailed to the French side who finished third in Ligue Un last year thanks to a Maxwel Cornet strike.

But Town would not lie down and produced an excellent recovery in front of their own fans allowed them to claim victory over the top-quality opposition.

Terence Kongolo was the man to equalise for Town following a corner, before a Laurent Depoitre brace sealed it for Wagner's men.

FC Bologna 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Town's first of two friendlies in Austria came against Serie A side FC Bologna.

Town began the match brightly and were rewarded early on with a penalty won by birthday boy Florent Hadergjonaj, with Mooy went on to convert.

The Terriers controlled the match for the majority, but allowed the Italians back in after half time, with Diego Falcinelli levelling for Bologna.

But another Mounie header won it for Town at the death, with the 200 Town fans in the crowd happy to witness another win for Wagner's men.

RB Leipzig 0-3 Huddersfield Town

Town played a weakened RB Leipzig side in the second game of their double-header in Austria.

Steve Mounie opened the scoring with another trademark header after good work from Chris Lowe and Jonathan Hogg down the left.

Adama Diakhaby and Philip Billing added goals in the second half with very cool finishes, after being set up by Ramadan Sobhi and Laurent Depoitre respectively.

The game also saw a debut for Terriers' new signing Erik Durm, who's superb pass with the outside of his right boot sent Sobhi racing towards goal, but the Egyptian couldn't finish as two defenders closed in on him.