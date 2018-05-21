Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have won plaudits from across the world during the club’s first season in the Premier League .

Time and time again rival managers and supporters have commented on the deafening atmosphere inside the John Smith’s Stadium as well as from Town fans on the away day trips.

And it is not just the die-hard Cowshed Loyal who have been making all the noise.

The club has it’s fair share of celebrity followers and this is how they have reacted to all the magical moments over the season.

Yorkshire cricket coach Andrew Gale tweeted on the opening day of the season: “Good luck to all the players and staff at @htafcdotcom, keep the dream going!! #premierleague.”

And the following week he was at the John Smith’s for the first home game against Newcastle United when he tweeted: “Love watching Town!!”

Gale also travelled to Anfield to add – like many Town fans – that stadium to his “bucket list” and after the win against West Bromwich Albion he tweeted: “What a win that is!! Staying Up Up Up.”

He then went on to tweet about his affection for Town after the Chelsea draw secured survival with: “Wow, how good was that!! That is what team spirit is all about!! Love that club.”

Actor Reece Dinsdale is another high-profile follower of Town and his words after the Arsenal match summed up the season when he wrote: “One moment of class from Arsenal which allowed them to take the spoils. That aside, @htafcdotcom were simply magnificent today, both on and off the pitch. Premier League in every sense. What a season... what a club! #Proud”

And he says after their exploits Wagner should be manager of the year tweeting: “Can’t believe @htafcdotcom’s David Wagner isn’t a serious contender for manager of season. The money he spent last summer was simply him playing catch up to what other promoted sides already had in the Championship ! Dyche... good shout. But only ONE miracle in Prem this year!”

And Hollywood and Star Trek star Sir Patrick Stewart has also been following his club from afar.

After the battling defeat against Manchester City’s all-stars in November he tweeted: “Heart, Town, all heart” followed by “So proud of this team, this club, this Town.”

But who can forget his celebrations as he watched Town’s opening day victory against Crystal Palace and tweeted the photo with the words: “Our lads, our team, our Club-@htafcdotcom Welcome to the Premiership, you marvels.”