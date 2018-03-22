The video will start in 8 Cancel

Christopher Schindler has been a stand-out performer for Huddersfield Town during the club's inaugural Premier League campaign.

And while he has won many plaudits, the latest EA Sports stats also reinforce just how good of a defender he is.

There are so many statistics that often contradict one another in what makes a good defender, with some of the best in the game sometimes ranking relatively low when comparing data such as completed tackles, aerial duels won, and others.

However, the basics of the defensive side of the game remain central to every player with one of these being the ability to clear the ball from the danger area.

And for this Schindler currently sits second in the number of clearances made in the Premier League - a total of 216.

That is 40 behind Brighton & Hove Albion's Shane Duffy who tops the rankings with West Bromwich Albion's Ahmed Hegazi in third (210).

Meanwhile, Burnley's Ben Mee is fourth with 201 and Stoke City's Kurt Zouma, on loan from Chelsea, fifth (199).