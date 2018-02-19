Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the transfer window closing at the end of last month, Huddersfield Town saw a number of players arriving and departing on temporary deals.

The Terriers currently have two players out on loan - Jack Payne (Blackburn Rovers) and Jordy Hiwula (Fleetwood Town) with Sean Scannell, Jordan Williams, Rekeil Pyke and Ryan Schofield all returning from spells away from the club.

But how did each of them fair during their respective loan switches? Ben Hall investigates below....

Jack Payne (Blackburn Rovers)

The attacking-midfielder swapped one League One loan move at mid-table Oxford United for another at high-flying Blackburn Rovers.

Payne's fine form for Oxford continued on his Rovers debut with the 23-year-old coming off the bench to get an assist in a 2-1 win at Fleetwood Town.

So far Payne has featured five-times for the former Premier League champions with his first full 90 minutes coming in a spirited comeback against Oldham Athletic, drawing 2-2 after being 2-0 down after 38 minutes.

Jordy Hiwula (Fleetwood Town)

A lot has changed at Highbury Stadium for the forward, most recently seeing the departure of manager Uwe Rosler this weekend after the 3-0 away defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

Since November, Hiwula has started 11 games for the Cod Army, the Checkatrade trophy being the competition where he has found his best form - scoring a brace against Bury in the last 16 and one in a 3-2 loss away at Yeovil in the Quater-Finals.

Overall, Hiwula has made 40 appearances this campaign for Fleetwood, scoring 10 and assisting once.

Returning Players...

Sean Scannell

The winger returned from his loan-spell at Burton Albion due to a hamstring injury, where he failed to fully ignite at the Pirelli Stadium.

However, the 27-year-old is part of the current 25-man Premier League squad and made his return to first-team football with the Terriers as a substitute in the FA Cup Fourth round replay against Birmingham City.

Unfortunately, Scannell is currently out injured with a shoulder injury sustained whilst with Mark Hudson's U23's side.

Jordan Williams/Rekeil Pyke

Both youngster have returned from loan spells at Bury and Port Vale respectively due to a lack of game time and with both sides struggling in their respective divisions.

Ryan Schofield

The England Under-20 international joined AFC Telford on-loan, featuring three times for the struggling Vanarama National League North outfit, conceding 10 goals in the process.

The 19-year-old's loan spell was then cut short when the Bucks signed Cardiff City stopper Ben Wilson with the youngster returning to West Yorkshire.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

The full-back is continuing his path to recovery after sustaining a long-term knee injury in the opening game of the season against Rochdale at Fratton Park.

However, the South Coast outfit are continuing to pay the player's wages due to the terms in the loan arrangement.