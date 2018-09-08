The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town’s away game against AFC Bournemouth on December 4 is one of the longest journeys any set of travelling fans will have to undertake for a midweek match this season.

The trip to the south coast on Tuesday, December 4 is a gruelling 256 miles each way.

It’s estimated to take four-and-a-half hours in each direction if going by road, but it can easily take much longer.

Only five other midweek evening league games in the top four divisions of English football involve a farther journey for away fans.

A total of 191 Premier League and Football League fixtures that involve round trips of 200 miles or more for away fans are scheduled to take place on weekday evenings this season.

Some 114 of those involve trips of 300 miles or more, and eight of 500 miles or more.

Twenty-five of the trips, if taken by road, will involve more than eight hours travelling in total.

Plymouth Argyle fans face a gruelling trip when they go to Barnsley on Tuesday, October 2.

That’s a 605-mile round trip and is estimated to take four hours and 49 minutes in both directions.

That is the joint longest distance any set of fans are scheduled to take for an evening game taking place on Monday-Thursday this season.

Town ’s away following faces a 511-mile round trip to Bournemouth in December.

That’s the longest Premier League midweek journey on the cards at the time of writing.

The dates of fixtures can, and no doubt will, change as the season progresses.

Last year, Shaun Harvey, Chief Executive of the EFL, revealed that matches between clubs that are far away from one another are deliberately scheduled during the week to help make sure bigger games receive bigger crowds.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live at the time: “We make that scheduling choice to get bigger games at weekends because that provides better atmosphere and increases gate revenue for clubs.

“The flip side is that those games that are at a distance have to go into midweek.

“It is a deliberate act - but the reason for it is to ensure we get bigger crowds at weekends rather than lower crowds in the midweek.”

20 longest midweek matches by road this season

Date // Home v Away // Miles (round trip)

Wednesday 22 August // Gillingham v Sunderland // 605

Tuesday 2 October // Barnsley v Plymouth Argyle // 605

Tuesday 2 October // Gillingham v Blackpool // 560

Tuesday 13 February // Leeds United v Swansea City // 532

Tuesday 21 August // Swansea City v Leeds United // 532

Tuesday 4 December // Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town // 511

Tuesday 23 October // Plymouth Argyle v Gillingham // 511

Tuesday 2 October // Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough // 507

Tuesday 27 November // Shrewsbury Town v Plymouth Argyle // 483

Monday 12 March // Plymouth Argyle v Shrewsbury Town // 483

Tuesday 21 August // Yeovil Town v Oldham Athletic // 480

Wednesday 22 August // Norwich City v Preston North End // 478

Tuesday 13 February // Preston North End v Norwich City // 478

Thursday 8 March // Lincoln City v Yeovil Town // 462

Wednesday 24 October // Bristol City v Hull City // 454

Tuesday 13 February // Reading v Blackburn Rovers // 453

Wednesday 24 October // Preston North End v Brentford // 451

Tuesday 21 August // Cambridge United v Exeter City // 451

Wednesday 22 August // Blackburn Rovers v Reading // 447

Monday 20 August // Crystal Palace v Liverpool // 447