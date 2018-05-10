Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's players and staff decided to celebrate securing their Premier League status by opting to take a 200-hour mile bus trip home from Chelsea.

The Terriers drew at Manchester City on Sunday and claimed another point at Stamford Bridge last night to guarantee their top-flight status for a second successive season.

The draw all but mathematically condemns Swansea City to relegation and means Chelsea's bid for Champions League qualification appears likely to be forlorn one.

So jubilant were the Town players after the result they chose to extend the celebrations on the three hour, 45 minutes, near-200 mile journey back to West Yorkshire.

"We cancelled the flight. They want to go back by coach," said Terriers boss David Wagner, who had a clothing mishap as he was hoisted aloft by his players.

"I hope this was not live. Listen, my body shape is not how it has to be."

Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl played his part in a superb rearguard display, pulling off a brilliant save to push Andreas Christensen's header onto a post.

"The feeling is overwhelming right now," he told Sky Sports. "This is what we fought for all season and the last two weeks alone have been up and down with our results and other results.

"To finish like this against these teams - both City and Chelsea - it's unbelievable."

On his stop from Christensen, he added: "This was definitely the most important save in my career, no doubt about it."

Goalscorer Depoitre added: "We did a great defensive job. It was a great team spirit to get the point that keeps us in the Premier League.

"It was crazy to score the goal that keeps you in the Premier League. It's amazing.

"But all the team did a great job today and we're very happy."

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town's Player of the Season Christopher Schindler said: “It’s just unbelievable, it’s going to need a few days or weeks until it sinks in.

“Everybody thought we were going to go down. Not of course in our dressing room or our club, but a lot of people that watch the Premier League.

“Part of our identity is we work together, from individual quality we have no chance to compete against the teams in the top six.

“But if we stick together and everyone works for each other and if someone makes a mistake someone else will block the shot. It’s just an honour to play for this team.”

And after the game, midfielder Aaron Mooy paid tribute to head coach David Wagner who has been the chief architect of the club's success over the past few years.

“We knew it was going to be tough, Chelsea have so many talented players,” Aaron Mooy said.

“We had to get close to them and make it difficult. … David Wagner has kept a level head all season, he has done an amazing job. He gives us belief and confidence.”