Huddersfield Town were back on the training pitch last week just 59 days after their final match of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign against Arsenal .

The Terriers were beaten 1-0 at home that day as the Gunners bid farewell to legendary manager Arsene Wenger , although there were still celebrations at the John Smith's Stadium as Town had clinched top-flight survival at Chelsea earlier in the week.

Those memories will live on with the players and supporters, but David Wagner and his side will now have to refocus and sharpen up for another season in the world's most competitive league.

But before they do so, the backroom staff must get the players to the peak of fitness and instil their philosophy into the new signings.

A lot of that work is done on the training ground, but Town have also organised nine pre-season friendlies to help the players reach match fitness ahead of the campaign.

Town won their first friendly against Bury before suffering a shock defeat to League One Accrington Stanley - a result Town will look to put right when they face German side Dynamo Dresden in Am Sommerdamm tomorrow night.

It's not only Town who haver organised friendlies however.

Every Premier League side will play at least three matches in their build ups to the season, with Liverpool , Crystal Palace and Town the only three to play as many as nine this summer.

Here is when every Premier League side will be in action this pre-season and their scores so far.

AFC Bournemouth

July 14: Sevilla 1-1 Bournemouth

July 20: Levante v Bournemouth

July 27: Bristol City v Bournemouth

July 28: Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

August 3: Bournemouth v Real Betis

August 4: Bournemouth v Marseille

Arsenal

July 14: Boreham Wood 0-8 Arsenal

July 26: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid

July 28: Arsenal v Paris St-Germain

August 1: Arsenal v Chelsea

August 4: Arsenal v Sevilla

Brighton & Hove Albion

July 14: St Gallen 1-1 Brighton

July 21: AFC Wimbledon v Brighton

July 24: Charlton Athletic v Brighton

July 28: Birmingham City v Brighton

August 3: Brighton v Sporting Lisbon

Burnley

July 13: Cork City 0-1 Burnley

July 20: Macclesfield Town v Burnley

July 20: Curzon Ashton v Burnley

July 23: Preston North End v Burnley

July 26: Aberdeen v Burnley - Europa League second qualifying round (first leg)

July 29: Burnley v Montpellier

August 2: Burnley v Aberdeen - Europa League second qualifying round (second leg)

August 5: Burnley v Espanyol

Cardiff City

July 16: Tavistock AFC 0-6 Cardiff

July 18: Bodmin Town v Cardiff

July 20: Torquay v Cardiff

July 25: Rotherham United v Cardiff

July 28: Burton Albion v Cardiff

July 31 : Greenock Morton v Cardiff

4 August 4: Cardiff v Real Betis

Chelsea

July 23: Perth Glory v Chelsea

July 28: Chelsea v Inter Milan

August 1: Arsenal v Chelsea

August 5: Chelsea v Manchester City - Community Shield

August 7: Chelsea v Lyon

Crystal Palace

July 12: Helsingor 2-2 Crystal Palace

July 16: Halmstads 1-6 Crystal Palace

July 17: Bromley v Crystal Palace

July 21: Oxford United v Crystal Palace

July 24: Stevenage v Crystal Palace

July 28: Reading v Crystal Palace

July 31: Boreham Wood v Crystal Palace

August 4: Crystal Palace v Toulouse

August 7: Kingstonian v Crystal Palace

Everton

July 14: ATV Irdning 0-22 Everton

July 18: Bury v Everton

July 21: Everton v Lille

July 22: Everton v Porto

July 26: Blackburn v Everton

August 4: Everton v Valencia

Fulham

July 7: Fulham 4-2 Crawley Town

July 14: Fulham 0-0 Reading

July 21: Lyon v Fulham

August 1: Fulham v Sampdoria

August 4: Fulham v Celta Vigo

Huddersfield Town

July 10: Bury 0-4 Huddersfield Town

July 14: Accrington Stanley 3-0 Huddersfield Town

July 18: Dynamo Dresden v Huddersfield Town

July 21: Real Betis v Huddersfield Town

July 21: Rot-Weiss Essen/Werder Bremen v Huddersfield Town

July 22: SV Darmstadt 98 v Huddersfield Town

July 25: Huddersfield Town v Lyon

July 31: Huddersfield Town v Bologna

August 3: Huddersfield Town v RB Leipzig

Leicester City

July 21: Notts County v Leicester

August 1: Leicester v Valencia

August 4: Lille v Leicester

Liverpool

July 7: Chester 0-7 Liverpool

July 10: Tranmere Rovers 2-3 Liverpool

July 14: Bury 0-0 Liverpool

July 19: Blackburn v Liverpool

July 22: Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund

July 25: Manchester City v Liverpool

July 28: Manchester United v Liverpool

Aug 4: Liverpool v Napoli

Aug 7: Liverpool v Torino

Manchester City

July 20: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

July 25: Manchester City v Liverpool

July 28: Bayern Munich v Manchester City

August 5: Chelsea v Manchester City - Community Shield

Manchester United

July 19: Manchester United v Club America

July 22: Manchester United v San Jose Earthquakes

July 25: AC Milan v Manchester United

July 28: Manchester United v Liverpool

July 31: Manchester United v Real Madrid

August 5: Bayern Munich v Manchester United

Newcastle United

July 17: St Patrick's Athletic v Newcastle

July 24: Hull City v Newcastle

July 28: Porto v Newcastle

August 1: SC Braga v Newcastle

August 4: Newcastle v Augsburg

Southampton

July 5: Schalke 04 3-3 Southampton

July 11: Jiangsu Suning 2-3 Southampton

July 21: Derby County v Southampton

August 1: Southampton v Celta Vigo

August 4: Southampton v Borussia Monchengladbach

Tottenham Hotspur

July 25: Roma v Tottenham

July 28: Barcelona v Tottenham

July 31: Tottenham v AC Milan

August 4: Girona v Tottenham

Watford

July 17: FC Koln v Watford

July 21: v Dusseldorf v Watford

July 27: Stevenage v Watford

July 28: Brentford v Watford

August 4: Watford v Sampdoria

West Ham United

July 8: FC Winterthur 3-2 West Ham

July 14: Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 West Ham

July 21: Preston North End v West Ham

July 25: Aston Villa v West Ham

July 28: Ipswich Town v West Ham

July 31: Mainz v West Ham

August 3: Angers v West Ham

Wolverhampton Wanderers

July 10: Basel 1-2 Wolves

July 14: Young Boys 0-4 Wolves

July 19: Wolves v Ajax

July 25: Stoke City v Wolves

July 28: Derby County v Stoke City

August 4: Wolves v Villarreal