David Wagner may have a near full-strength side to choose from coming into the business end of the season but that hasn't always been the case.

The first half of their inaugural Premier League campaign saw the Terriers without long-term absentees Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Michael Hefele and Philip Billing.

And although the trio are now fit and raring to go as Town try to avoid an instant return to the SkyBet Championship, Elias Kachunga is currently sidelined until March with a knee ligament injury.

The sides' injury woes have been some of the worst in the top-flight this season with players missing a combined total of 73 league matches between them in the first half of the 2017/18 campaign.

That’s the fourth highest total in the Premier League according to data calculated using transfermarkt.co.uk 's records.

Only Liverpool, Watford and Everton are higher with James McCarthy leg break against West Bromwich Albion further adding to the Toffee's problems at the weekend.

Their players players have missed a combined total of 125 games between them this season while in comparison, Southampton have been the most fortunate side with players missing just six games in total between them.

Club: Games missed through injury

Everton: 125

Watford: 115

Liverpool: 85

Huddersfield Town: 73

Manchester United: 72

Tottenham Hotspur: 59

AFC Bournemouth: 58

West Ham United: 57

Crystal Palace: 56

Burnley: 54

Arsenal: 51

Stoke City: 41

West Bromwich Albion: 39

Swansea City: 38

Manchester City: 38

Brighton & Hove Albion: 38

Newcastle United: 35

Leicester City: 35

Chelsea: 29