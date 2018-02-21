Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen is enjoying life in West Yorkshire on and off the training ground.

The Danish centre back has become a firm fan favourite in his time at Town through his battling performances and pint-buying for supporters at Southampton, but believes he has not just grown on the field, but off it as well.

A large part of that development has been down to head coach David Wagner, who has not only guided his side to a spot outside of the relegation zone after 27 matches, but has encouraged Zanka to become a more rounded individual away from football.

On the German boss, the Denmark international told BBC Radio Leeds: "He's a very honest person and a very honest manager.

"He says what he wants and that's it - if you live up to that then you've got no problems.

"He's a very warm person that comes in and talks with you whenever he feels the need to, but there's also a different side to him.

"When he's at the training ground he is the manager and he acts accordingly, but he can switch between joking and being full on - that's what I expected when I came here and I like it."

He added: "He's calm and he looks at football in a very modern way and I think that's only good for the group of players we have.

"His favourite phrase might be 'makes no sense' and a lot of times there's a lot of things that we talk about that don't make sense in football or about football that you really just need to exclude and focus on what we can do as players and what you can do for yourself and the team.

"That's what he is preaching and what we as a team and players focus on."

Although Wagner is the head coach on the training ground, one thing that stood out to Zanka when he first spoke to the boss was his focus away from PPG Canalside.

"He's a human, he's a person - foremost a father," said the centre back.

"All these challenges that come in - he's on a journey.

"That journey is not just to be a football manager, it's to be a father and a human being and I think part of that was what was so positive to me when I spoke to David first.

"We had some common ground in the fact that it's not all about football - it's about succeeding as a human being and experiencing some things that in 10 years time you'll be able to look back at your career and say 'well, that was quite interesting, wasn't it' and not just 'that's the only thing I could do'.

"There's a lot of tricky ways, milestones and turning points in your life where you could have either gone left or right - failure or success.

"David understands that and knows there is more to life than football - and family is a big part of that."

In terms of what he has learned away from football in West Yorkshire, the 27-year-old said: "For me, living for 22 years in Copenhagen and only having two years in Eindhoven to experience new culture, I thought when I moved here there's not much difference between UK culture and Scandinavian culture, but there's a huge difference.

"It's in the minor details, but it's actually a lot bigger than I thought.

"I've learned a lot of things about myself, living in a different demographic in a smaller city and in a house - that's new because I've always been an apartment person!

"It's me and my dog. I've always been used to having friends around me at all times - I didn't used to be that good at spending time by myself.

"So I'm learning and adjusting to this and feeling like I'm becoming more of a whole person than I was before."