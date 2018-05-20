Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town booked a second season in the Premier League last week with two remarkable draws against Manchester City and Chelsea.

The two points took the Terriers to mathematical safety, while condemning Swansea City to relegation, along with Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion.

The fans' focus has already moved on to the next season after this year's exceptional campaign, along with owner Dean Hoyle's, who has another summer of top-flight incomings and outgoings to deal with over the next few months.

The chairman will be looking to bolster Town's squad and strengthen for the second season in the top tier, as well as moving on players deemed surplus to requirements by head coach David Wagner.

Luckily for Town, every one of their senior players has at least one year left on their contract, making it easier to keep the core of this survival side in West Yorkshire for at least another 12 months.

Rob Green and Dean Whitehead moved on at the end of the season, with the latter joining Town in a coaching capacity, but the rest of Town's heroes will be at the John Smith's Stadium for a year longer at least - if they aren't bought by another club.

Here is a rundown of when each Town man's contract runs out.

June 2019:

Danny Williams

Sean Scannell

Laurent Depoitre

Michael Hefele

Joel Coleman

Ryan Schofield

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

June 2020:

Elias Kachunga

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen

Chris Lowe

Christopher Schindler

Jonathan Hogg

Rajiv van La Parra

Scott Malone

Tommy Smith

Collin Quaner

Aaron Mooy

Tom Ince

Phil Billing

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Abdelhamid Sabiri

June 2021:

Alex Pritchard

Steve Mounie

*Town are yet to confirm the length of Jonas Lossl and Florent Hadergjonaj's contracts.