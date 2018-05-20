Huddersfield Town booked a second season in the Premier League last week with two remarkable draws against Manchester City and Chelsea.
The two points took the Terriers to mathematical safety, while condemning Swansea City to relegation, along with Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion.
The fans' focus has already moved on to the next season after this year's exceptional campaign, along with owner Dean Hoyle's, who has another summer of top-flight incomings and outgoings to deal with over the next few months.
The chairman will be looking to bolster Town's squad and strengthen for the second season in the top tier, as well as moving on players deemed surplus to requirements by head coach David Wagner.
Luckily for Town, every one of their senior players has at least one year left on their contract, making it easier to keep the core of this survival side in West Yorkshire for at least another 12 months.
Rob Green and Dean Whitehead moved on at the end of the season, with the latter joining Town in a coaching capacity, but the rest of Town's heroes will be at the John Smith's Stadium for a year longer at least - if they aren't bought by another club.
Here is a rundown of when each Town man's contract runs out.
June 2019:
Danny Williams
Sean Scannell
Laurent Depoitre
Michael Hefele
Joel Coleman
Ryan Schofield
June 2020:
Elias Kachunga
Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen
Chris Lowe
Christopher Schindler
Jonathan Hogg
Rajiv van La Parra
Scott Malone
Tommy Smith
Collin Quaner
Aaron Mooy
Tom Ince
Phil Billing
Jon Gorenc Stankovic
Abdelhamid Sabiri
June 2021:
Alex Pritchard
Steve Mounie
*Town are yet to confirm the length of Jonas Lossl and Florent Hadergjonaj's contracts.