Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two heroic draws, against giants Manchester City and Chelsea, sealed Huddersfield Town’s spot in next season's Premier League.

The Terriers became the first side in the league to stop champions City scoring at home this season, before heading to Stamford Bridge and spoiling Chelsea's party - all but resigning the Blues to Europa League football next term.

The Terriers stayed up because of their impressive consistency over the full 38-match period, but if there were two matches that summed up Town's maiden campaign in the top flight, it would be the two final-week stalemates.

The draws to Pep Guardiola's and Antonio Conte's Premier League giants reflected just how far the West Yorkshire side's team spirit, togetherness and grit has taken them since David Wagner's introduction in November, 2015.

Their survival and performance in these final matches showed that attitude, desire and determination is still valuable in a sport becoming increasingly dominated by financial clout and player apathy.

No one predicted Town to take any points in the final week, but Town showed their Terrier spirit to upset the odds - once again earning the ultimate victory from the position of underdogs.

It's a common theme with this side - when it looks as though they have left it too late and the fat lady is warming up her warbling voice, they produce under pressure.

We saw it against City and Chelsea - two performances which echoed the displays against Manchester United and Watford this season, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United last term and each of the previous three West Yorkshire derbies against Leeds United.

This is a team for the big occasion; a team full of character and leaders and one worthy of Premier League football for a second successive season.

The togetherness was also on show both at the Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge last week.

In his two and a half years at the John Smith's Stadium, the head coach has cultivated a culture and mentality with team spirit at its core and that has been shown in abundance this season.

From the goalmouth scramble in west London where every player seemingly threw their body on the line for their team mates and the Town cause, to the celebrations with the fans afterwards, these players have gelled remarkably after achieving promotion to the top tier for the first time in 45 years last May.

With Premier League money pouring into the coffers at the John Smith's Stadium, it would have been easy to ruin the bonds and brotherhood in the Town ranks.

But, thanks to Wagner and Dean Hoyle's smart recruitment - which focused not only on talent, but character - the camaraderie continued into the debut campaign.

That mutual trust and respect extended not only between the players, but between the players, fans and staff.

At times this term Town's task has seemed impossible - especially in the final seven days.

But that hasn't stopped the supporters coming out in force to back the Terriers.

Home and away the fans have turned up in their droves and have applauded the team win, lose or draw.

In a season where unrest came to the fore in the form of West Ham United - with fans holding multiple protests of the ownership - solidarity remained at the John Smith's Stadium.

Even after the Terriers' eight-match winless run from December to February, the fans still believed, still trusted and were still appreciative of the efforts their players were putting in - and they were rewarded in Manchester and London.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Those points picked up against the 2016/17 and 2017/18 champions led to a special day at the John Smith's Stadium on May 13 - the final day of the top tier term.

Town hosted Arsenal on a day of celebrations in West Yorkshire, with the Gunners and the Terriers - clubs linked in history through legendary boss Herbert Chapman - coming together to honour another iconic manager, Arsene Wenger.

This showed another common characteristic within the Town squad - class.

Town presented Wenger with a commemorative framed shirt, before giving the Frenchman - who had been in charge of Arsenal for nearly 22 years - a guard of honour.

Classy touches from the Terriers, but in-keeping with the culture of the club.

Think back to Mathias Jorgensen - or 'Zanka Claus' - offering a free pint to fans who travelled to Southampton two days before Christmas, club sponsors OPE sport subsidising travel to Chelsea or the club's send off for turnstile supervisor Duncan Haigh after 72 years of service.

All of Town's strengths - and the very essence of the club - were seen in the last week of the season both on and off the pitch, eventually pushing them to Premier League safety, but they were also present throughout the campaign.

With another season in the top flight now confirmed, Town must stick to their principles to make the impossible possible once more.