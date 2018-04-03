The video will start in 8 Cancel

By Ben Hall

Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion are the three newly-promoted sides in the Premier League this season, but how many times previously have all three former-Championship teams maintained their top-flight status?

In only two seasons has this incredible feat been achieved, with the first time coming in the 2001/02 season.

That campaign saw Ipswich Town, Derby County and Leicester City relegated, meaning that Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland all stayed up after being promoted to the big time the season before.

The most recent season which saw all three newly-promoted sides remain in the top tier was the 2011/12 campaign.

Queen's Park Rangers, Norwich City and Swansea City all beat the trap to complete the second clean sweep season a decade after it was first achieved.

In the 10th and 20th editions of the Premier League, all three promoted sides have stayed up, but a newly-promoted side is due to be relegated this season, should history repeat itself.

In 15 of the 25 seasons, one newly-promoted team has been relegated and on eight occasions, two newly-promoted teams have gone down.

All three promoted sides look in a good position to stay up however, with Town, Newcastle and Brighton all currently outside of the relegation zone by at least three points.