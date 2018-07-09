The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie is the Terriers' most expensive player in next season's Fantasy Premier League competition.

The Benin international netted seven goals in 28 league appearances last season, leading him to a price tag of £6m for the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre follow the forward in the price list, with both the Australian midfielder and Belgian forward costing fans £5.5m in the game.

Every other Town player has been given a price of £5m or below, with new signing Ben Hamer and full back Scott Malone the cheapest Terriers available at £4.0m a piece.

Ramadan Sobhi is the most expensive summer signing in the game at £5.0m, while Terence Kongolo and Juninho Bacuna will set their owners back £4.5m each.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the most expensive player on the game so far at £13.0, while Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane will cost owners £12.5m.

Here is the full list of prices for Town's players in next season's Fantasy Premier League season:

Goalkeepers

Jonas Lossl - £4.5m

Ben Hamer - £4.0m

Defenders

Christopher Schindler - £4.5m

Chris Lowe - £4.5m

Zanka - £4.5m

Florent Hadergjonaj - £4.5m

Terence Kongolo - £4.5m

Scott Malone - £4.0m

Midfielders

Aaron Mooy - £5.5m

Rajiv van La Parra - £5.0m

Tom Ince - £5.0m

Alex Pritchard - £5.0m

Ramadan Sobhi - £5.0m

Jonathan Hogg - £4.5m

Philip Billing - £4.5m

Danny Williams - £4.5m

Abdelhamid Sabiri - £4.5m

Juninho Bacuna - £4.5m

Attackers

Steve Mounie - £6.0m

Laurent Depoitre - £5.5m

Elias Kachunga - £5.0m

Collin Quaner - £4.5m