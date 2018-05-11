The cost of staying in the Premier League after being promoted has skyrocketed this season, according to new research from Trinity Mirror's Data Unit.
This season’s newly promoted sides - Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United - have all now secured their status in England’s top flight.
But doing so hasn’t been cheap for any of the clubs.
Brighton spent an estimated £69.7m on new players while Town spent £49.5m and Newcastle £36.2m - a combined total of £155.4m, an average of £51.8m each.
That may not sound like a lot compared to Manchester City who’ve spent £270m on new players on their own, but it dwarfs the amounts previously spent by newly promoted sides.
Ten seasons ago the teams who were promoted and stayed up spent £10.5m each on average - five times less than the £51.8m average spent by teams who stayed up this time round.
Total spending for all the promoted teams, regardless of whether they stayed up or not, 10 seasons ago came to £35.4m - more than four times less than the £155.5m spent by this season’s cohorts.
The previous record was set at £116m in 2015/16 by AFC Bournemouth, Norwich City and Watford.
Season: Average spending
2008/09: £10,450,000
2009/10: £13,950,000
2010/11: £9,885,000
2011/12: £14,233,333
2012/13: £26,225,000
2013/14: £25,875,000
2014/15: £20,000,000
2015/16: £40,550,000
2016/17: £27,750,000
2017/18: £51,813,333
Season: Total spend
2008/09: £35,450,000
2009/10: £35,250,000
2010/11: £23,445,000
2011/12: £42,700,000
2012/13: £59,859,000
2013/14: £87,850,000
2014/15: £65,000,000
2015/16: £115,950,000
2016/17: £66,550,000
2017/18: £155,440,000