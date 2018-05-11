Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The cost of staying in the Premier League after being promoted has skyrocketed this season, according to new research from Trinity Mirror's Data Unit.

This season’s newly promoted sides - Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United - have all now secured their status in England’s top flight.

But doing so hasn’t been cheap for any of the clubs.

Brighton spent an estimated £69.7m on new players while Town spent £49.5m and Newcastle £36.2m - a combined total of £155.4m, an average of £51.8m each.

That may not sound like a lot compared to Manchester City who’ve spent £270m on new players on their own, but it dwarfs the amounts previously spent by newly promoted sides.

Ten seasons ago the teams who were promoted and stayed up spent £10.5m each on average - five times less than the £51.8m average spent by teams who stayed up this time round.

Total spending for all the promoted teams, regardless of whether they stayed up or not, 10 seasons ago came to £35.4m - more than four times less than the £155.5m spent by this season’s cohorts.

The previous record was set at £116m in 2015/16 by AFC Bournemouth, Norwich City and Watford.

Season: Average spending

2008/09: £10,450,000

2009/10: £13,950,000

2010/11: £9,885,000

2011/12: £14,233,333

2012/13: £26,225,000

2013/14: £25,875,000

2014/15: £20,000,000

2015/16: £40,550,000

2016/17: £27,750,000

2017/18: £51,813,333