Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Dirk Andrews for Huddersfield Town Supporters Association

I was honoured when my good friend Jim Chisem asked me if I would write a piece about my love for Huddersfield Town for the Examiner.

There was also some pressure as well, because what Jim was asking me to do wasn’t just to put words onto to a piece of paper.

He was asking me to join the collective voice of Huddersfield Town fans who are located around the globe.

For me, this is an honour, and for the opportunity to be a part of one of the best and loudest fan bases in the world, I thank you!

So, how did a 33-year-old from the mid-west of the United States (I didn’t vote for Trump) become such a huge supporter of a football club (yes, that football!) located over 4,353 miles away?

Simply put, it was fate.

In 2012, I set out on a trip to Germany and Poland to study the Culture of Football at the European University Viadrina in Frankfurt (Oder).

This was my first time traveling outside of the United States, and it was my first experience with real, passionate football fan culture.

Along with me were other students from the US, Europe, Africa and Asia. We all had a passion for learning, and we all had a passion for football.

This is where I learned about the universal language of the game, and this is where I met the Huddersfield legend himself, Jim Chisem.

Jim and I developed an instant connection and friendship. I’ll never forget him talking about English football strategies (“when in doubt kick it out!”), tactics, and history.

And from his stories, I could really sense the connection between the people of Huddersfield and their football club.

Since that great summer of 2012, Jim and I have remained friends, and the common bond we will always share is Huddersfield Town.

Getting back to the United States after that summer, I took a teaching job at a college in my hometown. Along with teaching, I’m also the announcer for the men’s and women’s football teams.

In 2015, I learned that one of my students, Abbie Wilkinson, was from Huddersfield.

Over the next two years, I got to know Abbie well, and I even got to meet her parents, Jeremy and Fiona.

It was from these three that I received my very first Huddersfield Town jersey and a David Wagner hat. Mere objects, but I will cherish the sentiment behind these gifts forever.

Now, not only do the people of Huddersfield make me love the football club, but the play on the pitch is impressive too!

I love David Wagner and the expertise and intensity that he exudes. I feel under him, we can achieve anything!

And, for me, I love watching Aaron Mooy fighting and playing his guts out every single match.

But the best feeling I get when watching matches here in the US is hearing the crowd at John Smith’s Stadium chanting and cheering. My dream is to be a part of that crowd one day.

The people from Huddersfield whom I’ve met have welcomed me into the fold with open arms.

The history, pride and passion of the club is what initially intrigued me, but it’s the bright future ahead that excites me the most!

Up the Town!