The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were the Premier League's fourth most reliant team on foreign players last season.

The Terriers ' stars from abroad spent 2,553 minutes on the turf during the 2017/18 season, with only Chelsea , Arsenal and Manchester City more reliant on their foreign men.

That is in stark contrast to where Town were just six years previously, when the Terriers had only two non-British or Irish players in their ranks as they were promoted from League One to the Championship .

TicketGum.com used data from CIES Football Observatory to calculate how many minutes had been played by each Premier League side's expatriate players, with Chelsea coming out top.

In fact, 2,973 minutes of a possible 3,420 were played by the Blues' foreign stars, putting them well ahead of second placed Arsenal.

AFC Bournemouth were the least reliant side on talent from abroad, with their overseas men racking up just 1,081 minutes in the top flight.

In total, 20,883 minutes of Premier League football out of a possible 34,200 were played by foreign players last year.