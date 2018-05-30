Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal keeping him at the John Smith's Stadium until at least 2021.

The boss' first-team assistants Christoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes have also pledged another three years of their futures to Town, meaning the trio will once again aim to guide Town to Premier League survival next term.

Wagner, Buhler and Hughes staying in West Yorkshire is brilliant news for the club, with the three coaches overseeing one of the most successful spells in Town's recent history.

Fans were unsurprisingly elated with the announcement, with the trio unlikely to ever have to buy a pint in Huddersfield again after promotion in 2016/17 and Premier League survival last term.

No-one predicted the head coach's incredible success over his two-and-a-half years at Town, with owner Dean Hoyle himself admitting the appointment of Wagner was a risk.

The chairman told the Examiner after appointing Borussia Dortmund's former second-team coach in November 2015: "I’m sure the events of the last 48 hours, coupled with the appointment of an overseas head coach new to English football, will have surprised many people.

“There is definitely an element of risk to this, but that can be managed and I firmly believe this is the right direction for the club to go in. I hope this appointment will reinvigorate us, bring excitement and allow us to make a big stride forward.”

The appointment did bring excitement - Dortmund had played scintillating football in Europe under Jurgen Klopp in previous seasons and won back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012.

But questions remained over Wagner's credentials - especially with the Terriers hovering precariously over the Championship trapdoor after 15 matches of the season.

It was a huge risk by Hoyle to name Wagner as Chris Powell 's successor - arguably one of the biggest in recent English Football League history - but one that has paid off enormously.

There are many factors that make a managerial appointment risky - with experience, timing and the team's position all having to be carefully considered before making a decision.

That's why the managerial merry-go-round in English football is so often cited - because no club is willing to take a punt on a raw talent as the prizes and punishments in England are so severe.

Leicester City selecting Claudio Ranieri was seen as a risky option at the time, but compared to Wagner, the Italian boss had a wealth of experience to call upon.

Yes, his achievement with the Foxes is unparalleled in the modern game, but he had almost 30 years of experience as a manager - four of those years coming in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Arsene Wenger is another candidate for the accolade, but when he joined the Gunners they were second in the league and had a world-class squad to call upon.

Again, the Frenchman achieved some remarkable feats at Arsenal, having joined as an unknown figure, but the risk was reduced.

Mauricio Pochettino may be the closest comparison to the appointment of Wagner, with the now-Tottenham Hotspur boss joining a struggling Southampton who were fighting to remain in the Premier League.

The Argentine was boss of RCD Espanyol when the Saints came calling, with the Catalan side in La Liga relegation zone after 18 games.

Pochettino had a 32.9 per cent win rate as the Periquitos' boss - similar to Wagner's 34.8 per cent win rate at Borussia Dortmund II, although the German had experienced both promotion and relegation with the BVB.

Southampton had one of the most impressive scouting networks and academies in the Premier League at the time however, spending a measly £11.5m (approx.) on the combined talent of Nathaniel Clyne, Morgan Schneiderlin, Jay Rodriguez, Jose Fonte, Adam Lallana and Luke Shaw, who were sold for a total of around £107.5m.

And Wagner had never overseen a first team, while Pochettino had completed four years in the hot seat of a top-division side.

So what made Hoyle's "risky" strategy work?

In one simple word - trust.

Trust between Hoyle and Wagner and the belief the owner had in the talent of the head coach - the trust to allow him the freedom to bring in the players he chose and make changes to the training complex to further develop the club.

The players' trust in the little-known boss from Germany who brought a playing style and training regimes never seen at Town before.

And the trust between the fans and all of the parties mentioned above that the club was in capable hands, allowing both Wagner and Hoyle to get down to business, while the fans could lift the players with their support on matchdays.

Hoyle and his board would have carefully assessed Wagner before making such a decision, but research can only take you so far in football.

At some point you have to take a leap of faith, and Hoyle's willingness to trust in Wagner has brought one of the most successful spells any Town fans can remember.

Long may it continue.