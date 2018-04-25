Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A small village in Germany has become the latest Huddersfield Town supporter strong-hold, thanks to a local resident originally from Salendine Nook.

Amanda Dearden moved to Saarland back in September 2011, around six miles from the French border of Lorraine/Moselle.

There she met husband Udo and together had son Jacques Kuballa, who currently attends a local French school.

Now six-years-old, Jacques plays football for a neighbouring village called Hanweiler, situated next to the French border of Sarreguemines in Lorraine.

And following the continued success of German Head Coach David Wagner with the Terriers, Jacques teammates are now fully-converted into the Huddersfield Town faith.

“It all started when Huddersfield reached Wembley for the SkyBet Championship play-off final,” explained Amanda.

“The coaches from my son’s football club knew I was from Huddersfield so followed the game.

“After the promotion I was told to bring beer and wine to the next kid’s training session to celebrate – everyone was as happy as if it were their own team!”

Ever since that feat, Town have gone from strength to strength in the Premier League with the small corner of Germany following the team’s every move.

“They now religiously follow the club and keep their fingers crossed for David’s team that they stay in the Premier League,” added Amanda.

The capital of Saarland is Saarbrücken, which is similar in size to Huddersfield – although their football team are not as successful, currently in the fourth tier.